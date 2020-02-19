Look no further than Skintopia for natural skincare products

The Greenside area has always been packed with gems. One is the natural beauty store, Skintopia. The store, located on the strip mall on Gleneagles Road, is engulfed in fragrant scents of rose, coconut and neroli. Tester bottles sit on the shelves inviting all who visit to touch smell, apply and experience. The store is very simple and fresh visually, with walls decorated with Valencia Subway Bevelled Glossy White tiles, a minimalistic look that enhances the overall theme of cleanliness and purity. Founder Venessa Brink, who realised that many shared her view on the importance of natural health and skin...

Founder Venessa Brink, who realised that many shared her view on the importance of natural health and skin products, and business partner Johan Engelbrecht had the vision to branch out into the concrete jungle.

So Skintopia Jozi was born in October last year, after the business started in Dullstroom.

Engelbrecht explained: “The love of making a natural product, the mantra of ‘first no harm’ and the desire to help people through the physical and spiritual effects of our products found its roots in the heart of the delightful town, Dullstroom.”

Speaking of his desire to open the Joburg store Engelbrecht said: “I studied retail management and spent most of my working career (15 years) in the retail management environment where I gained invaluable experience in the trade.

“Being an entrepreneur with a passion for retail and people, I was destined to own this outlet.

“With a love for healthy living, Skintopia Jozi was born. Expanding to an online shop was a no brainer.”

Organic and naturally derived products are in demand as more and more consumers realise the damage of applying chemical products, especially for reoccurring skin conditions.

Skintopia is all about natural living. All products are handmade in the town of Dullstroom in Mpumalanga province.

A unique selling point is that their products are full of natural ingredients, are all organic and some are even vegan.

They cater for the whole family and products are reasonably priced to accommodate most markets.

Using home-grown herbs and other ingredients, they also import raw products sourced from the best merchants to ensure consistent quality. All 100% handmade, Skintopia products are pure and 100% natural.

Body butters, scrubs, and mineral bath salts are their most loved products.

Men are catered for with a range that includes store favourites the cannabis body scrub, beard wash oil and old school shaving soap, different skincare ranges and soap bars.

Engelbrecht says demand has been steadily increasing.

“And we have so many happy customers whose lives we have had a huge impact on. Their skin problems have healed since they have been using our products.”

Skintopia promises products that will enhance your well-being while providing an all-round mind, body and soul journey. The brand is a lifestyle and nature is our teacher.

Info

Products can also be ordered online at skintopiajozi.online or from Venessa on 084-513-4781

Facebook page – facebook.com/skintopia.za

38 Gleneagles Road, Greenside, Randburg, 2034

