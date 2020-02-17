Castle Lite piques interest in headline act by announcing early bird tickets

Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch… These are just some of the names regular Castle Lite Unlocks attendees have thrown around as they try to figure out who this year’s headline act is.

They did so in an effort to figure out whether or not they should take advantage of the ticket price special the brand announced for their flagship event on Monday morning.

“Castle Lite will release a limited number of Early Bird tickets this week. These tickets will begin selling at the jaw-dropping price of R50 and will increase by an additional R50 every 30 minutes. So, the longer you wait to snatch up your tickets the more expensive they will become,” the brand announced in a statement.

They also teased fans by adding “be the first to get your tickets and you could be the first know who we’re unlocking.”

#CastleLiteUnlocks is back & we're doing things a little different this year!

Dubbed “the most notable Hip-Hop experience in Africa,” Castle Lite Unlocks previously made much-ado about who their headline act(s) would be before releasing tickets, but this year they’re doing things differently.

According to the brand, they are doing this to “welcome an epic new era which looms for the Castle Lite Unlocks experience.”

While a select amount of tickets have been made available, there is a catch:

“Devoted fans of the Castle Lite Unlocks movement will have to purchase these Early Bird tickets prior to finding out who this year’s headlining act will be. This dynamic pricing model gives our consumers the ultimate opportunity to experience Unlocks for a fraction of the regular cost while relying on the concert’s reputation to bring the biggest stars in the world to South Africa,” explained the brand.

They also revealed that they will be announcing the act in a few days’ time, but those who purchased tickets will be among the first to know who this year’s act is.

Bit of a throw back???????????????? 2011 Drake

2013 Kanye West, Wale

2014 Nas, Timberland and Wiz Khalifa

2016 J Cole

2017 Travis Scoot and Bryson Tiller

2019 Post Malone and Meek Mill Who will it be this year?? pic.twitter.com/gIh1ZWrbRO#CastleLiteUnlocks — Wongalethu Mthana • (@KingdomOfPoetry) February 17, 2020

Who knows ????????‍♀ maybe @castlelitesa is unlocking Roddy Ricch. #CastleLiteUnlocks Don't forget to get your early bird tickets???????????????? pic.twitter.com/WKoA00Mw1w — Kween???? (@___kweenin) February 17, 2020

Castle Lite gave us Post Malone and Meek Mill last year I wonder who's coming this year ???????????????? #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/g6JZiuFa4I — JUSTICE (@KeBlack_Justice) February 17, 2020

I wonder who #CastleLiteUnlocks is gonna unlock this year ????. I have a feeling its gonna be my favorite ???? pic.twitter.com/MSdBiYBhSr — ❄ LUCKY ❄ (@HlugaTheGuy_) February 17, 2020

“In case you’re wondering who the 2020 headlining megastar will be, you need only wait a few more days. All that the brand can reveal at this point is that the flamboyant multi award-winning and record-breaking artist who yields a global fan base and reach will not only bring their unique flair to Mzansi, but they will also mark a big shift in the way Castle Lite has done things before.”

The Early Bird ticket special can be accessed at www.castlelite.co.za on Thursday, 20 February starting from R50 at 15.00pm. The tickets will then increase in price by R50 every 30 minutes until 19.30pm, when the brand will reveal the international headliner. Once done, fans will have to buy regular Castle Lite Unlocks 2020 festival package tickets at a later stage.

“Castle Lite Unlocks is in its 10th year now and has seen a decade of extraordinary musical talent, a celebration of a culture which has captivated the world and also brought African Hip-Hop to the fore. It is now time to step things up and take Unlocks to new heights while paying homage to the culture of Hip-Hop in Africa,” said Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker in a statement.

“And what better way to usher in the next decade for Unlocks than to give our consumers the opportunity to be the first to purchase tickets at an unprecedented price to the biggest Hip-Hop experience in Africa, headlined by their favourite international act,” she added.

