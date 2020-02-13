Fashion forecast: Sona 2020 red carpet with designer George Stander

Over the years, the sartorial choices of our government officials have gotten significantly better and as we gear up to take a look at what will be paraded up and down the 700-metre long red carpet, we speak to accountant-turned-designer George Stander about what we can expect to see.

Stander is the founder of Geo by George – a brand he launched in July 2017 with an elegant and sophisticated Cruise Collection.

After being inspired by his love of fashion to switch careers, Stander set out to offer women stylish and elegant everyday wear which would still be comfortable without having to compromise on style.

“From hand-painted buttons to exquisite embroidery, we have the most amazing artisans working on our label to ensure our clients receive the best and most uniquely designed pieces using natural fabrics.”

Speaking to the Citizen from London, Stander agrees that our politicians have upped their fashion game and believes that we are now trying to compete on an international level.

“Yes, the fashion on the red carpet has definitely improved and it’s lovely. It’s great to see that we are starting to compete in the fashion industry internationally. South Africa has got their own style and a lot of the style and designs we see in the industry today are inspired by South Africa’s rich cultural diversity. You see designers combining contemporary style with traditional patterns and designs,” said Stander.

He believes all those aforementioned trends will be the focus of tonight’s carpet.

“South Africa’s fashion is popular for the use of bold colours and dramatic patterns and design. I think we won’t be disappointed today! We’re bound to see beautiful dramatic and colourful designs.”

In between all the drama and colour, Stander still believes comfort should remain top of mind and advises our politicians to pick their looks accordingly.

“Firstly, I do believe it’s important to be comfortable in whatever you wear, whether it’s everyday wear or formal wear. It can be visually distracting when someone is uncomfortable with their attire. Wear a style and silhouette that is flattering to your figure and suits your body type.”

The team at Geo by George pride themselves on their use of natural fabrics and when asked if they would be easy to use for formal looks, Stander admits that it would be more practical to use in creating day-to-day outfits as opposed to once-off outfits for such prestigious events.

“It’s definitely better and a lot more cost-effective to use synthetic fabrics when designing formal wear. Natural fabrics can be quite unpredictable. You’ll want to use a fabric that can be controlled to give you the desired style. The idea behind the use of natural fabrics is to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Formal wear is a once-off garment, so it’s synthetic fabrics which will work best.”

When asked which looks, clothing styles or fabrics will remain timeless red-carpet choices, Stander advocates for basic black.

“I’ve always been a designer who believes that one can never go wrong with wearing black. It’s a very giving colour and can be dressed up for formal events or even dressed down for more informal occasions. One-shoulder dresses will always remain timeless and classic. I also like to use skirts with pockets and high waisted belts to emphasize a feminine figure.”

Stander concludes by stating what he – as an entrepreneur who also manufactures locally – is hoping the president touches on in his address.

“Focusing on fixing some of the basic issues South Africans are facing every day can definitely be beneficial in all industries. We need a government that will invest and address the development, growth and education of the youth in South Africa. This will have a positive impact in the long term economic growth and international relations of South Africa.”

