 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Lifestyle 13.2.2020 04:26 pm

How morning and afternoon people can get along at work

Elizabeth Grace Saunders c. 2020 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How morning and afternoon people can get along at work

File image: iStock

It’s tempting to think that the way you work is the best way to work.

Whether you’re a morning lark or a night owl, here are some tips to help you get along with that person who always seems to bother you at the wrong time. Your co-worker shuffles in at around 9:45 a.m., eyes averted, and makes a beeline for the coffee pot. Although your colleague may not verbalise his current state of mind, his mug — “Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee and then after that still please don’t talk to me,” it says — informs you of it. You, being a morning person, just don’t understand this grumpiness. You’re...
Related Stories
A (former) night owl’s guide to becoming a morning person 20.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.