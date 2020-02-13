5 alternative ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Cape Town

Done right, Valentine’s Day can be one of the most beautiful days of the year.

But it can also be one of the most stressful if you’re looking around and everything seems too pedestrian and boring, or maybe you’ve left it a little too late.

Here are a few unique and different ways to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day in Cape Town.

The adventure lover

According to Briony Brookes, Cape Town Tourism’s communications and PR manager, if you’re looking for something special but on the adventurous side of things, look to the Cape Sidecar Adventures.

For the whole month of February, they are offering a special deal for a two-hour ride per couple sharing. The deal includes one bike/sidecar, a bottle of bubbly, chocolates, as well as the gear needed, all for R2,000.

The luxury lover

If you’re looking for something top of the range, Brookes suggests a weekend’s stay at The Residences at Crystal Towers.

Situated in Century City, the luxury studio apartments are the perfect accommodation option for your weekend getaway.

The apartments are sophisticated and comfortable, ideal for the laid-back couple who appreciate the finer things in life.

Valid for Valentine’s weekend (14 to 16 February), a luxury studio for one night is going for R1,499 and R2,499 for two nights.

The art lover

With showings over Valentine’s weekend and tickets ranging from R150 to R325, you could also look to enjoy a romantic evening for two at the opera when Cape Town Opera’s La Boheme graces the Artscape Theatre stage.

Consistently listed as one of the world’s most popular romantic operas, La Boheme is an opera in four acts composed by Giacomo Puccini and is being performed as a co-production with Konzert Theatre Bern.

The anti lover

If you’re totally opposed to the idea of Valentine’s Day, single, or just looking for something to do with friends, popular Bree Street bar Milk & Honey will be hosting their anti-Valentine’s Day party on 14 February.

For something equally anti-Valentine’s Day but a little more relaxed, the Cape Town Comedy Club will also be hosting their anti-Valentine’s Day show on Friday evening.

The practical lover

Sometimes the most romantic gift is the most practical one.

Maybe your loved one is stressed about the housework, or they just haven’t gotten around to cleaning the windows around the house.

With SweepSouth, you can organise a home-clean just by downloading the app or making a booking on the website where your loved one can be set up with a clean, happy, home with as little as 24 hours notice.

