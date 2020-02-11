Oscars 2020 red carpet: The good and the bad

This year’s Oscars ceremony was again marred by racial exclusion and a lack of female representation when it comes to women in leadership roles in categories like Best Director.

But that doesn’t mean the first Oscar ceremony of the new decade didn’t have a few highs. Most notably, for the first time in the history of the awards, the Best Picture winner was a foreign language film, Parasite, from South Korea.

On the red carpet this year was an exciting event – and A-listers didn’t disappoint – with a few celebs taking major risks and they paid off.

Glamorous

Billie Porter

Now a red carpet pro, at this year’s Oscars the Pose actor did not disappoint by continuing his tradition of wearing a gigantic gown – this year his outfit comprised a gold-feathered top with a gold and orange skirt, designed by Giles Deacon, and Jimmy Choo gold boots.

There’s a clear eye for detail when it comes to mixing and matching when it comes to Porter’s red-carpet style.

Risky in a good way

Billie Eilish

If you thought the logo-mania trend was over, Billie Eilish gave a resounding “No!” on the red carpet.

What makes Eilish so exciting is that she’s so young. You can forgive every faux pas she makes because she keeps it youthful and interesting.

For her first Oscar ceremony, she wore a beaded Chanel two-piece business suit tracksuit that was fun and dripping with pearls. Proof that you don’t always need a stunning gown to stand out.

Saoirse Ronan

Another young actress who really has become an exciting red-carpet feature is Saoirse Ronan.

This year she walked in all Gucci in a gown. Her sleeveless Gucci gown had a black bodice with a plunging neckline and peplum-style waist. Her skirt, on the other hand, was a light purple shade.

Some of the black fabric was taken from the dress she previously wore to the British Academy Film Awards.

Bad

Maya Rudolph

Well if you don’t want to drape yourself in a potato sack, drape yourself in a sack of sequins. Oh, wait, both are equally bad.

Maya Rudolph, who usually is dressed to the nines showed up to this year’s ceremony in what can only be explained as a ill-fitting sequined sack. It gave no proportions and was ultimately unflattering.

Timothée Chalamet

Sure it’s called the Oscar race, but that doesn’t mean you can dress in a satin tracksuit-ish abomination. Dressed in Prada, the young actor looked like he was meant to work backstage at the show, not walk the red carpet.

Margot Robbie

Nearly always impeccable on the red carpet, Aussie actress Margot Robbie did disappoint in a black Chanel dress with pseudo chiffon sleeves.

Coco Chanel famously once said, dress as you like then take one thing off. In this case it should have been those sleeves.

