Oscar-worthy red carpet beauty looks from the 2020 Academy Awards

AFP Relaxnews
Margot Robbie attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty Images

Beachy waves and scarlet lipstick kept Margot Robbie’s look glamorous but contemporary.

Hollywood glittered on Sunday night, as the world’s most famous actors took to the red carpet ahead of the 92nd annual Oscars ceremony.

We break down some of the most striking hair and beauty looks.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s makeup was a symphony of elegant nude pinks and taupes, from her shimmering eyeshadow to her nineties-style lip gloss.

Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

Janelle Monae

Metallic eyeliner, siren-red lipstick and endless eyelashes meant that Janelle Monae stole the show.

Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara kept things simple, sticking to her time-tested favourite of a high, sleek bun, bold brows and a deep red lipstick.

Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

Margot Robbie

Beachy waves and scarlet lipstick kept Margot Robbie’s look glamorous but contemporary.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Charlize Theron

A metallic finish gave Charlize Theron’s nude lipstick a red carpet-worthy hint of sparkle.

Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh wore her curls pinned high to her head, accessorised with an autumnal brown lipstick and a slick of winged eyeliner.

Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

America Ferrera

A statement headband was at the centre of America Ferrera’s chic beauty look at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Picture: Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

As if her spiky lashes and impeccable red lipstick weren’t glamorous enough, Lucy Boynton also dotted her parting with pearls.

Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

Salma Hayek

A high updo, held in place with an elaborate hair pin, gave Salma Hayek’s look a Grecian edge.

Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

