Valentine’s Day nail ideas you will love

We’re at that time of the year again where you can’t seem to turn a corner without seeing red roses, a bunch of hearts of some cutesy (read: cheesy) saying splashed all over, and we’ve decided to adopt the attitude that if you can’t beat them, you may as well just join them.

But we’re taking a slightly different and rather fun approach, and are getting loved up with our manis, so check out our Valentine’s Day nail inspo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ DREAM NAILS ☆ (@chlo_makeoverroom) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:05am PST

Subtle, peachy, girly fun – what more do you want from a mani? All we know is that these nails would put a smile on our face every time we looked at them.

Classic red nails with a twist; we just love the hearts on the tips of the nails which give a classic look a fun edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dailycharme (@daily_charme) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:48pm PST

These pastel rainbow shimmery nails are everything! While they might require a definite salon visit, they are so worth it (and you are worth the spoil, right?!).

If red and pink and shades thereof aren’t your thing, don’t fret. You can opt for a darker mani with just one standout (but subtle) nail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nails By Amy Johnson (@nails_by_amy_j) on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:20am PST

Good old pink and sparkles – you just can’t go wrong with this combination, especially for Valentine’s Day. Add a tiny little heart to the mix, and you’ve nailed the month of love (pun intended … you’re welcome!).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte (@cg_nails_lashes_brows) on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:16am PST



How fabulous is this super sexy little manicure?! Leopard print and red will bring out your inner vixen, and we’re all for it.

If subtle isn’t your thing, a mani like this one is definitely for you. Roses, hearts and all those classic Valentine’s things – but with an edge. You’ll definitely make a statement with these.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Elizabeths Beauty ???? (@laurenelizabethsbeauty) on Feb 3, 2020 at 2:36am PST

This super cute mani is one that anyone can rock, and with the winks and kisses, you can send a cheeky message without too much effort at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susannguyen02 (@susannguyen02) on Feb 1, 2020 at 7:16pm PST

This mani embraces the 2020 trend of the negative space mani, while giving a subtle nod to Valentine’s Day, and it makes us all kinds of happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NailsByMichelle (@nailsbymichelleb) on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:29am PST

Glitter nails are always glam, and these ones give a nod to the love day without being too over the top. We think we may just give these a try.

This post appeared first on All4Women

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.