Award-worthy red carpet beauty looks from the 2020 Baftas

London dazzled on Sunday night, as the city hosted the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Albert Hall, with stars from Charlize Theron to Margot Robbie stepping out and looking their glamorous best.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s bubblegum pink eyeshadow and lipstick were perfectly attuned to her sparkly gown, while a French twist with added height elevated the look even further.

Zoë Kravitz

A fiery-red lip was the focal point of Zoë Kravitz’s beauty look, as well as her sharp side part and glowing complexion.

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley kept things sleek with a tight bun, a slick of red lipstick and a classic winged eyeliner look.

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris rocked her signature curls with a deep side part and an extra helping of lip gloss.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie kept things simple with a classic updo, a hint of eyeliner and a pale pink lip.

Renée Zellweger

Extra-dewy skin was the basis of Renée Zellweger’s glowing red carpet beauty look.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron’s tousled bob was styled into loose waves for a laid-back look that paired well with her natural-looking makeup.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke opted for a graphic, chunky eyeliner look, paired with bold brows, wet-look hair and a deep side part.

