Sun Met 2020 fashion theme decoded

Sunmet 2020 | Image: Instagram
As the South African social calendar heats up, celebs and fashion lovers alike are gearing up for the annual Sun Met. While racing aficionados are all about the horses, the general population is here for one thing and one thing only – the fashion.
Along with the tagline “tell your story of ingenuity”, African Luxury Visionaries was announced as this year’s theme and there has been much speculation about whether or not our sartorially challenged stars will be able to do the theme justice with their various interpretations.
Tell your story of ingenuity with the official #SunMet 2020 theme, African Luxury: Visionaries.
Tickets and hospitality packages on sale now – https://t.co/QkW55vHShU pic.twitter.com/bsFrKIvl0a
— Sun Met (@SunMetZA) August 22, 2019
Tell your story of ingenuity with the official #SunMet 2020 theme, African Luxury: Visionaries.
Tickets and hospitality packages on sale now – https://t.co/QkW55vHShU pic.twitter.com/bsFrKIvl0a
— Sun Met (@SunMetZA) August 22, 2019
But then again this theme is kinda vague……African Luxury: Visionaries……
Anything unnecessary is luxury. Visionaries are people we look up to….people ahead of their time……it doesn't mean come dresses like its the year 3000 also. ????
— Kanyo M (@Kanyo_M) January 17, 2020
But then again this theme is kinda vague……African Luxury: Visionaries……
Anything unnecessary is luxury. Visionaries are people we look up to….people ahead of their time……it doesn't mean come dresses like its the year 3000 also. ????
— Kanyo M (@Kanyo_M) January 17, 2020
There is an infinite number of possible ways African Luxury Visionaries can be interpreted. Just the word “African” alone invokes countless ideas; cloths featuring the various geometric designs of tribes from different regions, animal-inspired prints, animal skins, earthy tones, minerals, foliage, and colour schemes inspired by nature.
Furthermore, when we think about the construction of garments, one can draw inspiration from one of 54 countries across the continent.
Images and other material have been released by the event’s organisers and these are just a few of the guiding principles we’ve been able to pick up for this year’s Sun Met:
Zozibini Tunzi | Image: Twitter
View this post on Instagram
The sun is shining, the tables are laid – as we wait for our guests of honor to arrive.????✨ . . . Thanks to the official #SunMet 2020 Jewellery partner @americanswissza ???? . #horsesSpaDay #SunMet 2020 #AfricanLuxury_Visionaries
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:09pm PST
The sun is shining, the tables are laid – as we wait for our guests of honor to arrive.????✨ . . . Thanks to the official #SunMet 2020 Jewellery partner @americanswissza ???? . #horsesSpaDay #SunMet 2020 #AfricanLuxury_Visionaries
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:09pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Our beauty queens wearing Jewellery from @americanswissza. . Cheers ???? @houseofbng . . . #SunMet 2020 #AfricanLuxury_Visionaries #AfricasRichestRaceDay
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 31, 2020 at 1:19am PST
Our beauty queens wearing Jewellery from @americanswissza. . Cheers ???? @houseofbng . . . #SunMet 2020 #AfricanLuxury_Visionaries #AfricasRichestRaceDay
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 31, 2020 at 1:19am PST
View this post on Instagram
???????? for #SunMet 2020 Visionary @ZoziTunzi styled by fellow Visionary, designer @PalesaMokubung to reflect The Sun Met 2020 theme, African Luxury: Visionaries ????
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Oct 24, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT
???????? for #SunMet 2020 Visionary @ZoziTunzi styled by fellow Visionary, designer @PalesaMokubung to reflect The Sun Met 2020 theme, African Luxury: Visionaries ????
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Oct 24, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A Visionary @bonang_m for The Sun Met 2020. Visit our profile for a full reveal of the official #SunMet 2020 campaign with @bonang_m ???? and official celebration partner @houseofbng ????
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Oct 2, 2019 at 3:02am PDT
A Visionary @bonang_m for The Sun Met 2020. Visit our profile for a full reveal of the official #SunMet 2020 campaign with @bonang_m ???? and official celebration partner @houseofbng ????
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Oct 2, 2019 at 3:02am PDT
There’s just over 2 weeks left before the Sun Met 2020.
See how Visual Artist @trevor_stuurman illustrated the theme for The Sun Met 2020, African Luxury: Visionaries. pic.twitter.com/QVVuOkdV4E
— Sun Met (@SunMetZA) January 16, 2020
There’s just over 2 weeks left before the Sun Met 2020.
See how Visual Artist @trevor_stuurman illustrated the theme for The Sun Met 2020, African Luxury: Visionaries. pic.twitter.com/QVVuOkdV4E
— Sun Met (@SunMetZA) January 16, 2020
Our stories are the ladders that make it easier for us to touch the sky. Higher and higher we go! @SunMetZA #AfricanVisionaries pic.twitter.com/FpkePnoYce
— Trevor Stuurman (@trevor_stuurman) January 16, 2020
Our stories are the ladders that make it easier for us to touch the sky. Higher and higher we go! @SunMetZA #AfricanVisionaries pic.twitter.com/FpkePnoYce
— Trevor Stuurman (@trevor_stuurman) January 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
There’s 11 days to go to #SunMet 2020! Do you have your look down? #FashionInspo #SunMet 2020 #AfricanLuxury_Visionaries . . . ????????: @imprint_za . ????: @she_is_africa_za
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:02am PST
There’s 11 days to go to #SunMet 2020! Do you have your look down? #FashionInspo #SunMet 2020 #AfricanLuxury_Visionaries . . . ????????: @imprint_za . ????: @she_is_africa_za
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:02am PST
View this post on Instagram
Keep an eye out on our socials as we tell the Sun Met 2020 African Luxury: Visionaries story with the talented @trevor_stuurman. #SunMet 2020
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Dec 6, 2019 at 3:49am PST
Keep an eye out on our socials as we tell the Sun Met 2020 African Luxury: Visionaries story with the talented @trevor_stuurman. #SunMet 2020
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Dec 6, 2019 at 3:49am PST
View this post on Instagram
When in doubt, just shine! ✨ #SunMet is all about high-end fashion, heart-racing thrills and glittering glamour.
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 26, 2019 at 6:17am PST
When in doubt, just shine! ✨ #SunMet is all about high-end fashion, heart-racing thrills and glittering glamour.
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Jan 26, 2019 at 6:17am PST
View this post on Instagram
Outshine the rest with glittering gold for #SunMet 2019. How will you dress for Precious Metals on race day? Link in our bio.
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Nov 5, 2018 at 2:30am PST
Outshine the rest with glittering gold for #SunMet 2019. How will you dress for Precious Metals on race day? Link in our bio.
A post shared by The Sun Met (@officialsunmet) on Nov 5, 2018 at 2:30am PST
READ NEXT: Bonang Matheba and Zozibini Tunzi are the faces of Sun Met 2020
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
BACK TO CITIZEN
BACK TO PREMIUM
JOIN PREMIUM
SIGN IN
SIGN OUT
The Citizen. All rights
reserved.