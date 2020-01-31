Sun Met 2020 fashion theme decoded

As the South African social calendar heats up, celebs and fashion lovers alike are gearing up for the annual Sun Met. While racing aficionados are all about the horses, the general population is here for one thing and one thing only – the fashion. Along with the tagline “tell your story of ingenuity”, African Luxury Visionaries was announced as this year’s theme and there has been much speculation about whether or not our sartorially challenged stars will be able to do the theme justice with their various interpretations. Tell your story of ingenuity with the official #SunMet 2020 theme, African...

As the South African social calendar heats up, celebs and fashion lovers alike are gearing up for the annual Sun Met. While racing aficionados are all about the horses, the general population is here for one thing and one thing only – the fashion.

Along with the tagline “tell your story of ingenuity”, African Luxury Visionaries was announced as this year’s theme and there has been much speculation about whether or not our sartorially challenged stars will be able to do the theme justice with their various interpretations.

Tell your story of ingenuity with the official #SunMet 2020 theme, African Luxury: Visionaries. Tickets and hospitality packages on sale now – https://t.co/QkW55vHShU pic.twitter.com/bsFrKIvl0a — Sun Met (@SunMetZA) August 22, 2019

But then again this theme is kinda vague……

African Luxury: Visionaries…… Anything unnecessary is luxury. Visionaries are people we look up to….people ahead of their time……it doesn't mean come dresses like its the year 3000 also. ???? — Kanyo M (@Kanyo_M) January 17, 2020

There is an infinite number of possible ways African Luxury Visionaries can be interpreted. Just the word “African” alone invokes countless ideas; cloths featuring the various geometric designs of tribes from different regions, animal-inspired prints, animal skins, earthy tones, minerals, foliage, and colour schemes inspired by nature.

Furthermore, when we think about the construction of garments, one can draw inspiration from one of 54 countries across the continent.

Images and other material have been released by the event’s organisers and these are just a few of the guiding principles we’ve been able to pick up for this year’s Sun Met:

Geometry:

Colour:

Drama:

There’s just over 2 weeks left before the Sun Met 2020. See how Visual Artist @trevor_stuurman illustrated the theme for The Sun Met 2020, African Luxury: Visionaries. pic.twitter.com/QVVuOkdV4E — Sun Met (@SunMetZA) January 16, 2020

Our stories are the ladders that make it easier for us to touch the sky. Higher and higher we go! @SunMetZA #AfricanVisionaries pic.twitter.com/FpkePnoYce — Trevor Stuurman (@trevor_stuurman) January 16, 2020

Afro-futurism:

Coming to America(?):

Minerals: (A throwback to last year’s theme)

READ NEXT: Bonang Matheba and Zozibini Tunzi are the faces of Sun Met 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.