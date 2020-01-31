 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Lifestyle 31.1.2020 03:48 pm

Sun Met 2020 fashion theme decoded

Kaunda Selisho
PREMIUM!
Sun Met 2020 fashion theme decoded

Sunmet 2020 | Image: Instagram

While racing aficionados are all about the horses, the general population is here for one thing and one thing only – the fashion. 

As the South African social calendar heats up, celebs and fashion lovers alike are gearing up for the annual Sun Met. While racing aficionados are all about the horses, the general population is here for one thing and one thing only – the fashion. Along with the tagline “tell your story of ingenuity”, African Luxury Visionaries was announced as this year’s theme and there has been much speculation about whether or not our sartorially challenged stars will be able to do the theme justice with their various interpretations. Tell your story of ingenuity with the official #SunMet 2020 theme, African...
Related Stories
A Met for the ages 31.1.2020
What to expect at Sun Met 2020 29.1.2020
Bonang Matheba and Zozibini Tunzi are the faces of Sun Met 2020 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.