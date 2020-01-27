10 of the hottest beauty looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest stars hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

We round up ten of the strongest hair and makeup looks of the night.

Dua Lipa

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa put her own stamp on a classic ’90s beauty look, sporting face-framing strands of hair that displayed dark roots and shimmering blue eyeshadow.

Yola

British singer-songwriter Yola matched her makeup to her hot pink gown, stepping out in shimmering metallic and purple eyeshadow and a shimmery fuchsia lip.

Billy Porter

US actor Billy Porter was another star to adopt the ‘matchy matchy’ look, teaming his sequinned hat with vibrant, ice blue eyeshadow and a hint of metallic silver lipstick.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio opted for dramatic winged eyeliner and defined brows for her red carpet appearance.

FKA twigs

British Singer-songwriter FKA twigs teamed her smokey eye makeup with bushy brows and a nude, glossy lip.

Billie Eilish

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish teamed her trademark neon green roots with bushy brows and a statement face mask.

Esperanza Spalding

US musician Esperanza Spalding’s voluminous updo and natural-looking makeup made for an elegant statement look.

Cyndi Lauper

US singer Cyndi Lauper kept things colourful with lavender eyeshadow and a pop of hot pink lipstick.

Shania Twain

US singer Shania Twain nailed the high ponytail trend, adding in beachy waves for extra texture.

Ariana Grande

US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande’s signature red carpet combination of a high ponytail, winged eyeliner and a nude lip hit all the right notes.

