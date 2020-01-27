Celebrities 27.1.2020 04:47 pm

Five cornrow looks inspired by your favourite celebs

Rihanna for i-D magazine's January 2020 issue photographed by Mario Sorrenti| Image: Twitter

What do you do when you become exhausted of styling your hair? Try cornrows!

When it comes to decision fatigue, the topic has been discussed solely in relation to clothes but decision fatigue can apply to hair as well.

Considering the wide range of things women of certain ethnic backgrounds are able to do with their hair, after a few months, all the choices that lay before you can get exhausting.

But what do you do when you become exhausted of styling your hair?

If cutting your hair is not an option, then choosing to wear cornrows – cornrowed styles can be the hair equivalent of wearing the same t-shirt and jeans every day the way Steve Jobs did.

Take a style cue from these famous faces whenever you’re hit with decision fatigue over your hair.

Khanya Mkangisa

Sarah Langa 

Kefilwe Mabote 

Kefilwe Mabote | Image: Instagram by Donald Chipumha

Natasha Tahane 

Pearl Thusi

