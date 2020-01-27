His and hers pre-Valentines Day skincare routine

Ever wondered why there are different skincare products for men and women? Well, according to Skin Republic, this is because the structure of male and female skin differs.

Male skin is about 25% thicker, has higher collagen density, larger pores and a different skin texture compared to female skin.

Taking these unique skin qualities into account, the brand has developed products to specifically target these concerns, along with simple masking routines to ensure that you and your partner look your best this Valentine’s Day.

For Him

Step 1 – Exfoliate

Use our Men’s Charcoal Facial Scrub, containing natural exfoliant, walnut shell (no nasty microbeads), to remove dead cells from the surface of the skin. This helps prevent clogged pores and allows your other products, like a daily moisturiser, to work harder to keep you looking young.

Step 2 – Hydrate and reboot

Try our Skin Republic for Men Energising Face Mask Sheet. Think of it as a skincare boost to your regular exfoliate-cleanse-moisturise routine – something to do when your skin needs a reboot. The mask comes in two sections: one for the top and another for the bottom of your face.

This makes it ideal for bearded guys who can wear it over their beards or keep until you’ve removed your scruff as a great post-shave treatment. This mask is perfect for men who are concerned about tired, dry skin and the onset of wrinkles. Containing wrinkle-fighting CoQ10, vitamin E and soothing vitamin C, the sheet mask cools and hydrates your skin, leaving it smoother than your pick up lines. After 20 minutes, your face feels as though it has been refreshed and reborn.

Step 3 – Eye love

The Skin Republic for Men Anti-Fatigue Hydrogel Under Eye Patches are gel under-eye patches, infused with caffeine, volcanic ash and vitamin C, cooling the skin upon application. Instantly reducing under-eye puffiness, dark circles and dryness eliminating pesky signs of tiredness to reveal eyes which look more awake and refreshed.

For Her

Step 1 – Exfoliate

Try our Charcoal Peel-Off Face Mask for a deep exfoliation. It will get rid of any nasties blocking up your pores, leaving your skin healthy and ultra-soft. Charcoal is an excellent skin purifier, which acts as a magnet to draw out dirt, oil and bacteria from the skin’s pores. Activated charcoal is so effective that it’s proven to adsorb 200 times its own mass.

Step 2 – Brighten and hydrate

Our Skin Republic Vitamin C Brightening Face Mask Sheet is a must for glowing skin. The radiance-enhancing vitamins C, E and 7 plant extracts help reduce the appearance of age spots and imperfections for a bright and even skin tone. It hydrates and revitalises the skin to reveal a radiant and luminous complexion.

Step 3 – Bright eyes

Use our Collagen Hydrogel Under Eye Patches for an intensive under eye treatment that helps reduce the visible signs of ageing. Collagen, green tea, aloe vera and vitamins A and E help target five eye-area agers: the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity and firmness, puffiness, dark circles and dryness.

Skin Republic masks are available at Dis-Chem, Clicks, Takealot, Superbalist and theskinrepublic.co.za from as little as R45.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

