Maponyane expands burger joint with new Durban location

Just over four months after opening his initial location in Linden, burger-joint owner and media personality Maps Maponyane has opened a second location in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 16 January and it was stated that the shop is located at Palm Boulevard in Gateway.

Siyabangena eThekwini #teambuns???????????? Come through at shop 1A Palm Boulevard, Gateway…#BunsOut2.0 ????????‍♂️????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lzBCvt1owa — Buns Out Linden (@BunsoutL) January 16, 2020

As it stands, the location is, however, only a pop-up location pending the performance of the store. Maps implored Durban residents and visitors to check out the store in order to ensure that it remains popular enough to become a permanent fixture.

So the cat's out the bag! Yes, after thousands of requests, we've decided to 'pop-up' Buns Out 2.0 in Durban, Umhlanga (Shop 1A Palm Boulevard), for a few weeks, officially from today!!!✨???????? ???? Please come check us out and make sure that we stay permanently.????????#BunsOut????????????☀️ pic.twitter.com/SnEUe3DtxO — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) January 17, 2020

Maponyane put out a survey in December to find out where people would want the next location to be.

With all the interest and support around Buns Out, we've been getting a lot of requests to consider opening a new location. So, there's no better way then to put it out there: Where would you want us to open another one in the future? Let me know with a reply below.#BunsOut ???????? pic.twitter.com/5wkiILljjH — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) December 15, 2019

Durban and Pretoria seemed to be the most popular suggestions.

The comments mostly suggest Durban or Pretoria (Hatfield) https://t.co/2mVMcqIjg6 — LeaRy???? (@Exquisite_Mv) December 16, 2019

