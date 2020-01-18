Back to School tips for parents – from stationery lists to healthy lunchboxes

It is that time of year again when parents face the reality of a new school year. Back to School shopping and preparation can be a stressful time, but, with some planning, parents can save some time and money (and nerves).

Pick n Pay provides tips on how to prepare for Back to School:

Come to the shops prepared and look at specials

Customers should be encouraged to look for deals that will give them the best value. Most school lists require multiple units of the product and shops often offer multi-packs or bundle deals to give customers additional savings. Remember to also use your loyalty cards to earn points or extra cash-back.

Compare brands

Do your research and ensure you are getting good value for your purchases. Often a good private label brand from a supermarket will offer the same quality at a better price.

Plan for the year ahead

January offers some of the best deals on stationery. If you can, try to buy all the stationery you will need for the year and take advantage of the great Back to School specials which run late into the month.

Create healthy ‘Mix and Match’ lunchboxes

A healthy lunch box is so important as it helps fuel children with the nutrients and energy they need to grow and learn at school. It can be a struggle to build a healthy lunchbox that doesn’t go to waste by being returned each day.

An affordable and easy solution is to offer children a variety of food in their lunchbox, while always including their favourite item. A ‘mix and match’ lunchbox can help build a balanced lunch but also create healthy eating habits. Pick n Pay has created a lunchbox planner table to help parents prepare a lunchbox their children will love – view it here: https://pnp-hybris-media-prod.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/media/2020/BTC2020/pdfs/PnP-Back-to-School-LunchboxPlanner-2020.pdf

Buy a quality water bottle to reuse

Water is always the best to include in lunchboxes. Parents can keep it exciting by pre-freezing water slushies that will defrost by first break or add chopped fruit for colour and flavour. You’ll save money on weekly drinks while also helping the environment.

PICK N PAY LAUNCHES NEW KIDS FRUIT AND VEGETABLE RANGE

Pick n Pay has launched a new fruit and vegetable range just for kids, and the products will make the perfect snacks to help parents create a healthy, balanced lunchbox. The fruit range currently includes white and red grapes, plums and bananas. There is also a pot of blueberry bites and a Summer fruit snack pot with grapes, apples & pineapple. Kids will now also have the option of three vegetable snack packs: Cucumbers, Carrots & Tomatoes; Sugar Snaps, Mini Corn, Carrots & Tomatoes and Cucumbers & Tomatoes mix.

The range includes sizes and portions suited to kids, and each item has a fun colourful label to get kids excited for their healthy snacks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.