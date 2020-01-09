How to sterilise your earrings

Soaking the earrings in rubbing alcohol will kill germs and bacteria, which may contaminate sensitive earlobes. It is also a good idea to sterilise used earrings you found at a flea market or second-hand store, or after a friend borrowed them.

David Bellman of Bellman Jewelers, who invented an at-home jewellery cleaning system called AquaSonic Wave, says dirty jewellery has bacteria levels 10 times higher than skin after hand-washing, but most people go months or even years without cleaning their jewellery.

Rubbing alcohol is safe to use on most earring metals and embellishments, such as gold, silver and gemstones.

Sterilising your earrings

1. Fill a small bowl with rubbing alcohol.

2. Place the earrings into the alcohol, which will kill any bacteria on the jewellery items.

3. Allow the earrings to soak in the alcohol for at least one hour.

4. Dip an old toothbrush or nail brush into the rubbing alcohol and use it to gently clean the earring posts and decorations, such as gemstones or beads.

5. Rinse the earrings off in water to remove the alcohol. Pat the jewellery dry with a soft cloth.

Warning

Do not use rubbing alcohol on delicate pearl earrings, rather have the jewellery professionally cleaned instead to avoid damage.

Read the original article on Southlands Sun

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.