Taraji P. Henson launches her own haircare line

AFP Relaxnews
Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want. Picture: Jess Miglio

Taraji P. Henson is the latest celebrity to launch her own haircare line.

The Empire actress has been working on a new brand, ‘TPH by Taraji,’ which is set to launch officially at Target stores on January 29.

The 18-piece series has been designed for a range of different hair types and textures, reports Allure, and is divided into four categories. There are products dedicated to cleansing and care, repair, treatment stylers and scalp-care products, and each of the categories is assigned its own vivid packaging colourway, spanning teal, yellow, red and purple.

“I know that if I didn’t go into acting, I would have been a cosmetologist,” Henson told People of her new beauty venture. She has also taken to Instagram to share the results of her own personal styling session — using her own product line, naturally — with her 15.1 million followers.

 

Hi y’all I did my hair with my products! @tphbytaraji #NoFilter #NoMakeup #JustMe #FreshFaceHi #TPHbyTaraji ????????????????????

Henson is not the only famous actress to branch out into haircare recently — actress and TV host Tracee Ellis Ross also made her first foray into the industry last September, with the launch of her own brand ‘Pattern,’ designed for curly, coily and tight-textured hair. Mexican superstar Thalia Sodi also launched her own line, ‘Adria By Thalia,’ last February.

