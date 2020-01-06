Red-hot beauty looks from the 2020 Golden Globes

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara’s elaborate hair accessory did the talking, with the actress keeping the rest of her beauty look pared-down and minimalist.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stole the show with an elaborate bun featuring a wraparound braid. The star teamed the look with a smokey eye and a nude lip.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina’s deep red lipstick, metallic eyeshadow and perfectly-executed winged eyeliner made for a flawless look.

Michelle Williams

A blunt, choppy bob styled into finger waves gave Michelle Williams’ look a vintage edge. The actress kept things soft with a smokey eye and matte complexion.

Lucy Boynton

Actress Lucy Boynton channelled a futuristic vibe for her beauty look, which comprised graphic, glittery eye makeup and an equally elaborate hair accessory.

Glenn Close

A swipe of pink lipstick, a hint of blush and lightly tousled waves were all that actress Glenn Close needed to dazzle on the red carpet.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish shimmered into the event, opting for metallic eyeshadow and a glossy lip. The star completed the sleek look with bold brows and chunky gold earrings.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon opted for a fashion-forward choppy bob, complete with a deep side parting.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz paired her signature edgy cropped hairstyle with a sumptuous deep red lipstick for a chic beauty statement.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer kept things pretty, with a dusky pink lip, smokey eye and sleek side part.

