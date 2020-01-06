Lifestyle 6.1.2020 01:47 pm

Red-hot beauty looks from the 2020 Golden Globes

AFP Relaxnews
Red-hot beauty looks from the 2020 Golden Globes

Zoë Kravitz at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

The stars were out in force on Sunday night, as Hollywood’s most famous figures flocked to Beverly Hills for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara’s elaborate hair accessory did the talking, with the actress keeping the rest of her beauty look pared-down and minimalist.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stole the show with an elaborate bun featuring a wraparound braid. The star teamed the look with a smokey eye and a nude lip.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Awkwafina

Awkwafina’s deep red lipstick, metallic eyeshadow and perfectly-executed winged eyeliner made for a flawless look.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Michelle Williams

A blunt, choppy bob styled into finger waves gave Michelle Williams’ look a vintage edge. The actress kept things soft with a smokey eye and matte complexion.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Lucy Boynton

Actress Lucy Boynton channelled a futuristic vibe for her beauty look, which comprised graphic, glittery eye makeup and an equally elaborate hair accessory.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Glenn Close

A swipe of pink lipstick, a hint of blush and lightly tousled waves were all that actress Glenn Close needed to dazzle on the red carpet.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish shimmered into the event, opting for metallic eyeshadow and a glossy lip. The star completed the sleek look with bold brows and chunky gold earrings.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon opted for a fashion-forward choppy bob, complete with a deep side parting.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz paired her signature edgy cropped hairstyle with a sumptuous deep red lipstick for a chic beauty statement.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer kept things pretty, with a dusky pink lip, smokey eye and sleek side part.

Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Golden Globes 2020: List of key winners 6.1.2020
‘Succession,’ ‘Fleabag’ top TV winners at Golden Globes 6.1.2020
Cosmetic surgery revisions on the rise, report shows 18.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 