Get the summer look: Stylish hats

The fashion world has spent a few weeks frolicking in the sunshine — but, as every supermodel knows, sun-protective hats and hair accessories are non-negotiable, even on vacation.

Here’s how to stay sun smart while looking on-point.

Jasmine Tookes

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes knows the value of a wide-brimmed hat.

The model recently showcased a shabby-chic straw version with frayed edges that she teamed with chunky gold earrings for added glamour.

Bella Hadid

A bandana is a super-handy beach accessory, as proven here by supermodel Bella Hadid.

In addition to protecting the scalp and forehead from the sun, scarves and bandanas are an easy way to elevate a swimwear look when it’s time to leave the beach for, say, the cocktail bar.

Elsa Hosk

Swimwear doesn’t need to be serious, as Elsa Hosk proved recently with her playful choice of bucket hat.

In addition to complementing her bikini perfectly, the tie-dyed pink and purple pattern is bang on trend.

Kaia Gerber

Model Kaia Gerber is another fashion star who knows how important it is to keep your face out of the sun, and what better way to do that than with an oversized hat?

This straw version is simple and classic.

Alessandra Ambrosio

If hats and hair scarves are too conventional, then take a leaf out of Alessandra Ambrosio’s book and rock a towel turban this season.

After all, if you can’t bend the rules on vacation, then when can you?

