How CBD beauty reached new highs in 2019

With its reputed anti-inflammatory benefits, cannabis beauty went from strength to strength in 2019, with the trend for CBD-infused personal care products reaching new heights.

We round up some of the biggest launches from the past 11 months.

NYX Professional Makeup

Makeup brand NYX launched a four-piece Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Collection in June, comprising beauty essentials featuring natural cannabis sativa seed oil to moisturise and soothe the complexion.

The collection included a blotting paper, a brow setter, a primer and a lip conditioner.

American Eagle

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. rolled out a new wellness line dubbed MOOD in October, featuring 100% hemp-derived CBD products for bath and body.

The 45-piece series includes genderless wellness products such as body lotion, hand cream, face oil, sugar scrub and foaming face wash.

The products each fall into one of six scent categories to address different moods and needs, namely: Chill, Energised, Focused, Refreshed, Soothed and zZz.

Milk Makeup

Cult vegan cosmetics brand Milk Makeup boosted its mascara offering in April, with the launch of its Kush Waterproof Mascara.

Similar to the label’s Kush High Volume Mascara, which made its debut last year, the product features a CBD oil-infused formula that uses plant-derived oil for flake-free, healthy-looking lashes.

Alice + Olivia X Kush Queen

Luxury fashion label Alice + Olivia dipped its toe into the CBD beauty trend in September with the help of the upmarket cannabis brand Kush Queen.

The duo collaborated on a series of personal care topical products containing CBD, such as a bath bomb, a body lotion and a bubble bath.

Muva Beauty

Model, actress and activist Amber Rose unveiled a skincare line called MUVA Beauty in November, focusing on premium, organic, CBD-infused products and making its debut with an initial collection including a bath dust, a body wash, body oil and an intimate moisturiser.

