RECIPE: 4 different ways to try the new CRUZ Manhattan Blossom

CRUZ Manhattan Blossom is the latest variant of the award-winning New York brand CRUZ Vintage Black Vodka and it has just been introduced to the South African market in time for the summer.
Wrapped in a decadent pink design, Manhattan Blossom is made from the original CRUZ Vintage Black Vodka and infused with Juniper and Rose. According to the brand, the premium New York dry craft vodka was developed as a first for South Africa and has done exceptionally well.
The mouth-watering taste of Juniper with hints of rose and coupled with spiced ruby grapefruit and refreshing cucumber undertone offers a smooth, flavourful liquid perfect for mixing, to be enjoyed with a craft tonic, lemonade or even cranberry juice.
CRUZ Vodka recently launched a series of four delicious summer curated cocktails at South African Fashion Week in Johannesburg to unsuspecting guests.
These were very well received by media and fashionistas alike. The creative cocktail menu ties into various flavour profiles, giving any cocktail enthusiast an opportunity to navigate through the different taste options.
Here’s how to make them.
THE MET BALL
Glass: Highball – Filled with Cubed ice Ingredients:
2 shots CRUZ Manhattan Blossom
1⁄2 shot elderflower syrup
1 shot cellulose
2 shots freshly pressed pink grapefruit juice
Top grapefruit mixer
Method: Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice. Pour the ingredients into shaker and shake vigorously until the tin is frosted. Fine strain the ingredients into the additional tin and dry shake for 10 shakes. Using a cocktail strainer, strain the ingredients into your highball glass and topped with grapefruit tonic.
Garnish: 1 straw – dehydrated grapefruit slice and 4 healthy white rose petals
CRUZ BLOSSOM SPRITZ
Glass: Highball – Filled with cubed ice ingredients:
2 shots CRUZ Manhattan Blossom
1⁄2 shot elderflower syrup
1 shot cellulose
2 shots freshly pressed pink grapefruit juice
Top grapefruit mixer
Method: Build all ingredients into a wine glass filled with cubed ice and stir gently.
Garnish: Orange essence spray and 6 white edible flowers
CRUZ STATE OF MIND
Glass: Coupe Glass Ingredients:
2 shots CRUZ Manhattan Blossom 1⁄2 shot lavender syrup
3⁄4 shot cold pressed lemon juice 1 shot cellulose
2 shots grapefruit juice
Method: Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice. Pour the ingredients into the shaker and shake vigorously until the tin is frosted. Fine strain the ingredients into the additional tin and dry shake for 10 shakes, this will give your cocktail body and texture. Using a cocktail strainer, strain the ingredients into your coupe glass
Garnish: 2 purple violas and purple powder streak
WALL ST HIGHBALL
Glass: Highball filled with cubed ice. Ingredients:
2 shots CRUZ Manhattan Blossom 1⁄2 shot Monin white peach syrup 1⁄2 shot cold-pressed lemon juice 2 shots pineapple
2 shots orange juice
Method: Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice. Pour the ingredients into the shaker and shake vigorously until the tin is frosted. Fine strain the ingredients into the additional tin and dry shake for 10 shakes, this will give your cocktail body and texture. Using a cocktail strainer, strain the ingredients into your highball glass.
Garnish: Dehydrated orange wheel and orange zig-zag twist
