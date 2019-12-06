Kim Kardashian announces a glitzy holiday makeup collection

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has unveiled a new ‘Glitz & Glam’ makeup collection, launching on December 6 via her KKW Beauty brand.

The series includes a six-pan eyeshadow palette featuring metallic silver and gold shades alongside matte berry hues. There are also three glosses in the shades ‘Black Cherry,’ ‘Nude 4′ and ‘Gold Sparkle,’ as well as a matte lipstick set of four lipsticks in the shades ‘90’s Vogue,’ ‘90’s Supermodel,’ ‘90’s Fashion’ and ‘90’s Moment.’ A new lip liner in the shade ‘90’s Vogue’ completes the lineup, alongside a new, limited-edition Perfecting Body Shimmer and Shimmer Powder for Face & Body in the shade ‘Rose Gold.’

The star proclaimed the collection “perfect for the holidays” in an Instagram post shared with her 153 million followers.

It has been another big year for KKW Beauty — in addition to launching collaborative collections with the supermodel Winnie Harlow and the makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, the brand also moved into bodycare with the launch of a body foundation, and partnered with the retail giant Ulta Beauty on a deal that saw its products stocked in stores from Fall 2019.

