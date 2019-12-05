Five ways to incorporate ‘Classic Blue’ into your beauty look

Want to get a head start on the trend? Here’s how.

Sephora Collection

Colourful eyeliner has been a major catwalk and red carpet beauty trend over the past year, so one of the easiest ways to incorporate classic blue into your beauty routine is with a vibrant shade like this ‘Fancy Blue’ from Sephora Collection. The liner promises up to 12 hours of coverage without budging.

Tom Ford Beauty

Tom Ford updated his ‘Boys and Girls’ lipstick collection with a richly-pigmented royal blue shade in 2018, but the hue is still bang on trend today. Dubbed ‘Cardi’ after the rapper Cardi B, it offers a pearlescent finish.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in ‘Clapback: True Navy’ remains one of the best ways to make a true blue statement this season. The highly-pigmented colour offers a soft, matte texture and a cruelty-free formula.

Nails Inc.

Talk to the hands: this ‘Don’t Reign on my Parade’ polish from Nails Inc. comes in a glamorous royal blue shade with a shimmering finish.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics’ Badgal Bang! Volumising Mascara comes in a ‘Brightening Blue’ shade that will liven up any makeup look. Thanks to aero-particles, the formula promises to increase volume with every layer.