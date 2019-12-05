Lifestyle 5.12.2019 03:44 pm

Five ways to incorporate ‘Classic Blue’ into your beauty look

AFP Relaxnews
Long-Lasting 12 HR Wear Eye Liner by Sephora © Courtesy of Sephora

Pantone has declared that ‘Classic Blue’ is the colour of the year for 2020, with the firm citing the reassuring and thought-provoking qualities of the timeless hue.

Want to get a head start on the trend? Here’s how.

Sephora Collection

Colourful eyeliner has been a major catwalk and red carpet beauty trend over the past year, so one of the easiest ways to incorporate classic blue into your beauty routine is with a vibrant shade like this ‘Fancy Blue’ from Sephora Collection. The liner promises up to 12 hours of coverage without budging.

Tom Ford Beauty

 

Boys & Girls Lip Color Lipstick by Tom Ford. © Courtesy of Tom Ford

Tom Ford updated his ‘Boys and Girls’ lipstick collection with a richly-pigmented royal blue shade in 2018, but the hue is still bang on trend today. Dubbed ‘Cardi’ after the rapper Cardi B, it offers a pearlescent finish.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Mattemoiselle plush Matte lipstick by Fenty Beauty. © Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in ‘Clapback: True Navy’ remains one of the best ways to make a true blue statement this season. The highly-pigmented colour offers a soft, matte texture and a cruelty-free formula.

Nails Inc.

Don’t Reign On My Parade by Nails Inc © Courtesy of Neils Inc

Talk to the hands: this ‘Don’t Reign on my Parade’ polish from Nails Inc. comes in a glamorous royal blue shade with a shimmering finish.

Benefit Cosmetics

BADgal BANG! Volumising Mascara by Benefit Cosmetics. © Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics’ Badgal Bang! Volumising Mascara comes in a ‘Brightening Blue’ shade that will liven up any makeup look. Thanks to aero-particles, the formula promises to increase volume with every layer.

