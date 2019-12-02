 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Lifestyle 2.12.2019 04:33 pm

How to gracefully leverage an outside job offer

Anna Goldfarb c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How to gracefully leverage an outside job offer

Picture: iStock

Gather intel. Consult mentors. Make your case.

Minda Harts wanted to stay at her job. She was comfortable in her role as a fund-raising consultant for universities and colleges in Los Angeles and treasured the relationships she built with her co-workers and clients. She had never planned on leaving. But when a head hunter contacted her with an attractive job offer at an elite company, she knew she had to entertain the idea. The new job would require relocation across the country, but there would be a title change and the compensation was triple her current salary. She took it to her manager. “I said that I’ve been...
Related Stories
Stats SA reopens job applications for census 2021 10.9.2019
12 000 applicants vie for only 120 available metro cop jobs 2.8.2019
City of Joburg identifies new housing opportunities to increase backlog turnaround 23.6.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.