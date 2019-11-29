Unconventional holiday gifts your employees will love

This festive season consider taking a step back and thinking outside the proverbial gift box.

What would make a real impact to your employees’ lives (aside from a bonus, of course!)?

Here are a few ‘unconventional’ ideas for ways to gift something a little more special this year, from the world’s first on-demand accident cover to a float pod and penguin paddle-board experience.

The gift of zen

Burnout is a thing, especially as the holidays approach. Reward your team for their hard work with one of these ways to relax:

• Float Zero: There’s nothing like a float pod to reboot. It’s a womb-like wonder that has all sorts of benefits for the body and mind.

• Kinesiology: Another slightly less conventional gift, a kinesiology session is a lovely way to stimulate gentle healing by bringing all systems in the body into balance.

• Get mindful: What about a mindfulness or meditation course? Or maybe a yoga retreat somewhere pretty?

• Feel the foot power: A reflexology session could be just the ticket for your tired team.

The gift of protection

One of the best things you can do for your employees is make them feel protected and secure.

Everyone knows South Africa’s roads are risky. And overseas travel also comes with concerns. What if a staff member gets injured in action?

To provide peace of mind, consider investing in the world’s first on-demand accidental injury and death cover for your team.

Sanlam Go Cover is smart, simple and convenient. You can take out insurance for your staff for the holidays, or at any time, in five minutes flat.

How it works:

Get up to R1 million (for yourself; up to R300,000 for someone else) in cover from just R12 a day to as little as R2.20. Cover includes insurance against over 30 different accidental injuries and death, wherever someone is in the world.

There’s no paperwork and no long-term contract. Simply download the app, add people you want to cover, choose the period you want cover for and confirm the amount of cover required.

It’s super simple and an incredible way to gift your team a happy, worry-free festive season with their families.

The gift of an experience

From a helicopter flight and vegan cooking class to wine blending and whale watching, Airbnb Experiences offer a host of exciting gift options for employees.

There really is something for everyone, so you could even personalise the experience to the employee.

Have someone who has a passion for adventure and birdlife? What about a paddle with penguins? Have another stellar staff member who loves the finer things in life? A secret feast could be just the ticket.

