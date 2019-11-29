8 tips to survive the heatwave this weekend

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for a heatwave that has hit at least four provinces across South Africa between Wednesday, November 28 and Sunday, 1 December.

According to the SAWS, the provinces most affected are Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and parts of the Eastern Cape.

Free State, Northern Province, and North West Province will also be affected.

Not sure how to cope with a heatwave? Here are some hacks to help you along:

1. Feeling too hot?

Run your wrist under a cold tap for at least five minutes and it should cool you down.

2. Can’t get rid of sweat stains?

Squeeze lemon juice on the stain before you put it in the wash and it will remove the stain completely.

3. Want constant refreshment?

Keep a spray bottle full of cold water and spray your face and wrists every time you feel too hot.

4. How to stay hydrated?

Drink at least eight glasses of water a day and keep a water bottle that you can refill at any time.

5. Want to remain cooler for longer?

Instead of a hot bath or shower, make sure the water is warm. It will lower your body temperature and make you feel cooler for longer.

6. Got terrible sunburn?

Fill an ice-cube tray with vinegar or aloe vera and freeze it. Rub the ice cubes on the affected areas.

7. Can’t sleep in hot weather?

Put your pillowcases in the freezer and take them out just before you go to bed, so that you can pass out on a cool pillow.

8. Not coping with the humidity?

Freeze a sponge and put it in a ziplock bag. Whenever you feel too hot, dab the sponge on your neck or wrist to keep you cool.

