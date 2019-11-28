The best way to fix broken makeup

Insider producers Nico Reyes and Medha Iman put three makeup fixing methods to the test: rubbing alcohol, Moon Mousse and the FIXY makeup repair kit.

They use each method on a Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette and a L’Oréal highlighter palette.

In the end they choose a winner based on which method not only fixes the shattered makeup, but retains the product’s performance and colour payoff.

While the two expensive fixing products aren’t available in South Africa, the most effective method can be easily purchased at local stores.

