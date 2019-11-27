Why this cut is perfect for natural curly hair

The haircutting technique cuts each section differently to achieve a uniform shape and maintain curl integrity.

Owner and stylist Nubia Suarez of Utopia Day Salon created the haircut with the goal of blending a client’s different curl textures into a style that has body, balance and shape.

Client Ambrosia Jones travelled from Atlanta to Westfield, New Jersey, to try the RëzoCut and dye her natural curls red for the first time.

