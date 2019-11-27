Why more men are getting laser hair removal

The US-based Grand View Research expects the hair-removal devices market to reach $3.4 billion (R50 billion) by 2025.

While Grand View Research attributes the market boost to an increase in the level of beauty consciousness among women, it maintains that the male population is not lagging behind, due to a growing awareness about the benefits of grooming, which includes good looks.

Says Grand View Research: “High demand for non-invasive techniques for hair removal, such as laser treatment, owe their benefits to precision, saving time and money in the long run.

“Most hair-removal devices can be used at home, which in turn is also contributing to the high demand for personal non-invasive grooming techniques.”

The number of men opting for laser hair removal – proven to be the safest permanent way to remove unwanted hair – is growing, according to Gabriella Cirillo, one of the SA beauty industry’s leaders.

Specialising in the latest laser hair-removal technology, Cirillo’s Lightsculpt is a grooming entity with branches in Bedfordview, Rosebank and Umhlanga.

She says: “Lately, there has been more interest shown by men in the permanent removal treatment of unwanted hair, conducted by the latest laser technology.

“Many men opt for laser hair removal to reduce the amount of hair in a specific area, especially across the chest and back. Partial hair removal is also common on the neck, where many men struggle with razor burn and ingrown hairs.

“Bodybuilders don’t want any hair on their body, because it helps enhance muscle definition.”

Cyclists, she says, “do their legs and lower bodies, too”.

“A lot of body hair can cause added chafing and irritation when combined with tight cycling kits, sweat and long ride times in the saddle.

“It also makes putting on compression tights, foam rolling and massages easier and pain-free, because hairs won’t get caught or tugged.

“If they can save one-tenth of a second by having less hair and break a record, is what seems to work for swimmers.

“Plus, it saves any athlete loads of grooming time. There’s no need to shave and prep their bodies before a race or competition, and it eradicates any risk of cuts and nicks from getting infected in a locker room or pool,” explains Cirillo.

Laser hair removal, she says, can take anything from 20 minutes to an hour, depending on the area being treated.

“We have full adjustability on our systems to match settings to optimal outcome requirements, allowing for patient safety and comfort throughout a treatment regime.

“For example, in our hair-removal technology, we can adjust both fluence and pulse duration to effectively and safely target regrowth as it changes density and appearance through the process of permanent reduction enabling us to provide results in six to eight sessions.

“Let’s clear up a misconception: laser hair removal doesn’t have to leave you looking like a hairless fitness model, unless you want it to.

“It is appealing to men who are uncomfortable with excess hair on their back, chest, stomach or all over.

“This might sound strange: some guys would rather treat their head than have sporadic balding, while others might want to get rid of botched hair plugs that just don’t look right or irritate them.”

Does the technology hurt?

Says Cirillo: “With the advent of new lasers, it doesn’t hurt a lot.

“Of course, it’ll depend on your pain tolerance, but for the most part, it’ll feel like heat or a rubber band snap.”

Besides, “ladies seem to like a less hairy man”.

Address: 8 Bolton Road and Bath Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg

