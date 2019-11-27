Aesthetics doctor to hold pop-up beauty bar in Pretoria

Get a pop-up beauty treatment this weekend from Cape Town-based Dr Mathobela Matjekane.

The “spa day” will include treatments such as chemical peels, oxygen facials, microneedling, medical weight loss, fillers, botox, threads and IV drips.

The clinic will be held at The Capital Menlyn Maine hotel in Pretoria.

Medical doctor-turned-entrepreneur Matjekane is the woman behind Cape Town-based CliniMed, a private healthcare facility offering primary healthcare, dental healthcare, wellness programmes and optometry as well as aesthetic solutions.

Her stint as a senior medical officer and community doctor inspired her to build CliniMed. It has taken her 11 years to build her private practice.

“The saying ‘an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’ seemed to have applied in my life. My parents played a very important role in our upbringing, being one of four children.

“My mother left her nursing career to open a clothing factory, while my father left the financial services industry to open a mini supermarket. I followed in the same footsteps, driven by my passion to help people, empower them and make a difference in the community through my private practice,” says Matjekane.

Her practice is equipped to provide professional, personal medical treatment. Over the years it has expanded to three practices, operating in Khayelitsha, Mandalay (Mitchell’s Plain) and Parklands.

Matjekane says: “There has been a growing demand for aesthetic solutions. People have become conscious of their appearance, that is why I decided to branch into aesthetics, offering a range of treatments such as cosmetic injectables, IV drips, treatments of acne, pigment, scarring, sunburn and wrinkles.”

The clinic is run by experienced medical doctors and their supporting staff to work with them.

Info

Date: November 30, December 1

November 30, December 1 Venue: The Capital Menlyn Maine

The Capital Menlyn Maine Telephone: 072-772-5449 or 021-557-4949

