5 essential products for summer sun protection

Are you sure you’re protected against the sun’s rays? Well, with these products you won’t be burnt to a crisp.

For the kids

Covering a wriggling child in sun cream is tricky enough, but when your little one has sensitive skin it can be even trickier and you don’t want to use anything that’s going to irritate the skin.

That’s why Childs Farm sun protection products don’t contain parabens, SLSs, mineral oils, artificial colours or anything that might make sensitive skin flare up.

Plus if you have a super-wriggler on your hands, these spray and roll-on sun lotions make everything easier.

Athleisure eyes

This trend gets a full-face update with a futuristic spin, featuring shades that provide protection from the sun while still looking stylish.

Shields will turn any look into an instant statement. Grab an affordable pair from MrP.

For broek’s sake

Okay, Faf de Klerk isn’t single-handedly responsible for putting BeanBag The Brand on top of the cool list for summer.

The swimbear brand has been around for a while and offers a wonderful range of swimwear and activewear. But if you’re still on the high of SA winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the SA flag trunks are still available

For more information visit beanbagthebrand.com

Hats on

Elizabeth Summer is the ultimate in South African headwear that stays on top of trends.

The brand is famed for their hats, unique fedora hats, baskets and other accessories which have become a staple in the wardrobes of many South Africans.

They’ve since expanded to include sunglasses, jewellery and towels, but its the woven hats that are a knockout.

Yes you kaftan

Cover-ups are great in summer, when you feel the need to cover up a little in the sun.

Superbalist has a fabulous range of cover-ups, but the maxi kimono with its floral print is a sure winner (and thanks to its longer length is certainly not limited to only the beach or pool).

