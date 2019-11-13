Wedding trends 2020: jumpsuits and barrettes are on the rise

Bridal fashion looks set to become even more personalised in 2020, as couples increasingly seek out individual and unique looks for their wedding day.

According to research by wedding planning and registry resource The Knot, couples getting hitched next year will “place a greater emphasis on intentional and deeply meaningful personalisation,” both for themselves and for their guests. In keeping with that theory, more and more couples are abandoning the traditional white gown and black suit for bolder wedding fashion choices, such as jumpsuits, vibrant colours, exaggerated sleeves and bold ball gowns. Matching his n’ hers footwear or accessories, such as “‘til death do us part” custom leather jackets are also being used to add a personal touch to the big day.

“We love how thoughtful and purposeful today’s couples are in planning their wedding celebrations,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “Along with their designers and planners, couples continue to think creatively and deliberately as they plan a wedding that thoughtfully reflects their unique love story.”

While traditional veils remain popular, the tiara is also giving way to bridal barrettes and combs, which are reportedly rising in popularity as a way to add embellishment to statement wedding hair.

Other trends include focusing on sustainability, with couples upcycling décor, jewelry and attire details, or even committing to zero waste or a reduced carbon footprint for the event. Inclusive menus that take guests’ dietary requirements into account are also proving popular, according to the findings, alongside self-service drink stations that allow guests to create their own drinks. Creative lighting and using flowers boldly are also on the up.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.