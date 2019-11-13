Award-winning SA doctor reveals how to treat hair loss

Born in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, but bred in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape, Dr Sandi Dyonase (known as Dr Sandi) first completed his medical MBChB degree in 2001 at the University of Transkei which is currently known as Walter Sisulu University. Dr Sandi became a general practitioner for more than 15 years. During this time, he discovered a deep passion for aesthetic medicine which focuses on improving cosmetic appearance. This motivated him to get a certificate in aesthetic medicine with the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine in 2013. He later obtained an advanced diploma in aesthetics medicine and graduated cum laude...

Born in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, but bred in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape, Dr Sandi Dyonase (known as Dr Sandi) first completed his medical MBChB degree in 2001 at the University of Transkei which is currently known as Walter Sisulu University.

Dr Sandi became a general practitioner for more than 15 years. During this time, he discovered a deep passion for aesthetic medicine which focuses on improving cosmetic appearance.

This motivated him to get a certificate in aesthetic medicine with the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine in 2013.

He later obtained an advanced diploma in aesthetics medicine and graduated cum laude in 2014. He obtained another diploma in aesthetics medicine through the American Academy this year.

Dr Sandi has a deep need to nurture and solve people’s problems. His desire to fully solve medical dilemmas has led him to continue with his studies. He is currently in the process of becoming Board Certified by the American Academy of Aesthetics.

“I keep up to date with the latest techniques and technologies by attending medical aesthetics congresses whenever my schedule allows,” he said.

One of his proudest achievements in the medical aesthetics practice, apart from giving his client’s confidence back, was when he won the Biomedical Emporium Aesthetics Practitioner of the Year award last year.

Then he went on again to win the award for Best New Clinic of the Year 2019 at the Dr Schrammek’s Science Undiluted Event in September.

Explaining why he’s so passionate about running an aesthetics practice, he said: “Restoration and regeneration has been my motivation. Medical aesthetics filled that gap for restoration, treating skin problems like acne and thereby restoring normality and people’s confidence. In the process achieving beauty is the cherry on top.”

One of his specialities is helping men and women who are suffering from severe hair loss (alopecia) regrow their hair by using medical aesthetics. So large is the demand this practice is constantly buzzing with clients who come to him to find a solution for their hair loss.

The Citizen spoke to Dr Sandi about diagnosing and treating alopecia.

Why do you think there was a need to help men with growing back their hair?

Hair is like a crown and it goes hand-in-hand with self-esteem. Men are affected by hair loss in varying degrees. As a result, they shave their hair and let go.

I had to step in and provide an alternative that is rare in people of colour more especially black men – which is hair restoration. Less hair is conceived as a sign of older age.

Hair is a fashion statement and signature depending on the way one wears it. For instance, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are often ridiculed for their hairstyles.

What are the causes of hair loss in men and women?

The causes vary from increased testosterone levels, hormonal changes (low thyroid levels), inflammation, blood circulation issues, nutritional deficiencies (low levels of vitamins and minerals), stress, pollution, genetics (hereditary), mechanical (consistent pulling of hair from ponytails or braiding in women) and chemicals.

What is the first step in getting your hair back?

Visit your doctor to ascertain the underlying cause of the hair loss. This involves an extensive history taking, physical examination and investigations.

A diagnosis is often made through history taking, oftentimes, a diagnosis can be reached after a few weeks when the investigations such as genetic testing. The treatable underlying cause must be addressed.

With traction alopecia women are advised to stop braiding and chemical treating their hair at the same time.

How does the treatment that you do work?

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is one of the treatments that I use to restore hair growth. PRP is extracted from blood taken from a patient which is put into a centrifuge to separate the plasma from other blood elements that consist of a high concentration of the patient’s own growth factors. It is then injected into the scalp.

Typically used when hair loss results from androgenetic alopecia, a common condition that causes hair follicles to shrink, PRP works because if the hair follicles or hair roots are healthy, the growth of the hair is healthy.

Hair follicles survive on the nutrition they get from the blood supply. The treatment consists of using your own blood plasma concentrated with three to five times the number of platelets found in normal circulating blood.

These concentrated platelets contain protein and growth factors which attract stem cells, help stimulate hair follicles growth, increase circulation to hair follicles and decrease inflammation.

Is this treatment that’s growing in popularity?

Yes. Since PRP is derived from your own blood, it’s 100% natural, allergen-free and can’t be rejected by your body. The entire process, from drawing blood to processing it to re-injecting it only takes about an hour and requires no additives or preservatives.

Nothing other than your own platelets and plasma are used in PRP. Results usually show after 16 weeks.

What do you recommend for the hair not to fall out again?

Avoid tight hairstyles and braids that pull on the hairline. Eat healthy – a diet should include adequate protein and fats. Manage stress.

What home care should people take to prevent further hair loss and what should be avoided?

Avoid combing hair while wet. Avoid excessive heat while styling. Wear loose, comfortable hairstyles. Cut the bad habits. Stress can’t always be mitigated, but bad habits can be.

Many of the things you do routinely might be contributing to your hair loss. Consider these big ones: not shampooing enough, but also shampooing too often. Twice a week should suffice, with a specialised shampoo for thinning hair.

Though poor diet can also contribute to hair loss, you should consume a diet rich in oils, protein and nutrients to nourish your body and scalp. Lastly, as mentioned in the previous tip, smoking and alcohol can aggravate hair loss.

While they might seem to calm stress, they, in fact, restrict the blood vessels, thus reducing circulation and blood flow to the follicles.

Top tips to prevent hair loss

• Adopt a healthy lifestyle: avoid smoking (smoking cigarettes reduces the amount of blood that flows to the scalp and this causes a reduction in hair growth) and enrich diet with protein.

• Avoid constant heating styling, drying and pulling hair from ponytail or braids.

• Seek help as soon as you notice a change. Especially shiny bald patches.

