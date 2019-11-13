 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Lifestyle 13.11.2019 06:10 pm

Award-winning SA doctor reveals how to treat hair loss

Thami Kwazi
PREMIUM!
Award-winning SA doctor reveals how to treat hair loss

Dr Sandi Dyonase. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

One of his specialities is helping men and women who are suffering from alopecia regrow their hair by using medical aesthetics.

Born in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, but bred in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape, Dr Sandi Dyonase (known as Dr Sandi) first completed his medical MBChB degree in 2001 at the University of Transkei which is currently known as Walter Sisulu University. Dr Sandi became a general practitioner for more than 15 years. During this time, he discovered a deep passion for aesthetic medicine which focuses on improving cosmetic appearance. This motivated him to get a certificate in aesthetic medicine with the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine in 2013. He later obtained an advanced diploma in aesthetics medicine and graduated cum laude...
Related Stories
WATCH: This is how vegan lip gloss is made 30.10.2019
The best celebrity Halloween beauty transformations so far 29.10.2019
Five makeup mistakes to avoid in summer 21.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.