Between the ’50s and ’70s, South Africa saw a boon in the arrival of artisans from Europe. Along with plying their skills as electricians, plumbers, carpenters and builders, the new arrivals needed to be entertained. At a time when live music was at its height, Hillbrow was the place to be.

“Hillbrow was the centre of the universe at that time,” remembers vintage instrument dealer Ronnie Milne. “In the ’70s you could count up to 200 venues across Joburg alone providing live entertainment.

“Oompah bands were playing at the German club. You’d find Italians at the Italian club, Greeks at the Greek club, Scotsmen at the Scots club. There were hotels, duos, karaokes, five-piece bands, topof-the-pops performers, originals, covers, jazz, traditional – Joburg was crawling with it.”

Interestingly, Milne noticed the artisans were also bringing their own instruments with them – some of which were high quality items. “ Everybody was into guitar – thanks to The Beatles and Elvis.”

An Aberdeen, Scotland, native himself, Milne had arrived in SA in the early ’70s in search of a bit of sunshine.A drummer by trade, he set himself up as a so-called “gun for hire”, performing with artists such as Cinema, Diamond Dogs, Larry Amos and PJ Powers, among others.

He fondly remembers a show with PJ Powers in a township near Joburg. “There were up to 60 000 people there. It was incredible and everybody appreciated a quality live performance.

“I remember after the show going to talk to the sound guys in the middle of the pitch and hundreds of people wanted to shake my hand. I couldn’t get

out of there. We were all having a good time.”

Milne’s talents were also used in “sakkie sakkie” groups, performing for Afrikaans audiences. He noticed that the Afrikaans community also enjoyed high quality instruments, importing some very pricy pieces.

Ironically, Milne points out that the type of guitars the Afrikaans community were enjoying in South Africa – the big jazz body guitars and resonator guitars – were traditionally made popular by black musicians in the US.

In between his busy live schedule, he took a job at a musical instrument store in Hillbrow. “As musical tastes and styles changed over time the musicians began trading in their gear for more modern equipment. Musos were selling what they considered old fashioned, more classic guitars like Les Paul’s, hollow-bodies, Stratocasters and Telecasters for the new more pointy guitars, and I was picking them up.

“I’ve always been a blues man,” admits Milne, who was attracted to the sounds of Memphis blues pioneer Robert Johnson.

“The market here was late to pick up on the value of these older guitars, and South Africa was full of them. There were a lot of Fender Stratocasters in SA, officially imported since 1963. People had been caught up by rock ’n roll in Europe.”

Being somewhat off the beaten path of the world’s main music centres, prices of vintage instruments were relatively affordable in SA. It was possible to pick up some very rare pieces that hadn’t been overtraded in Europe or the US. Here Milne saw a chance to grow his business.

“I would take a flight to England with a few guitars that I’d bought here, sell them, have a holiday, and still bring some money back. I once sold a guitar to Richie Sambora (famous for his role in Bon Jovi), and an amplifier to Gary Moore.”

Big names like these are casually mentioned by Milne, alongside others such as Eric Clapton and Noel Gallagher.

“Just recently I sold a guitar for $10 000 (R148 000). When you get guitars of this vintage, it doesn’t matter about the price. You’re paying for the quality of the instrument.”

Milne explains the benefits of an older guitar: “It’s all in the tone. The older an instrument gets the more the wood matures, the better it sounds.”

After 16 years of trading at his store, Ronnie’s Allbang and Strumit in Randburg, Milne relocated to Linden, officially opening the new premises last

weekend.

The appeal of Milne’s shop is not reserved for vintage musicians though, as he now caters for the younger generations too. Bands like Just Jinjer

and South Africa’s own international blues sensation Dan Patlansky are regular visitors to the store.

Milne believes the appeal of quality vintage instruments will never fade, and he suggests he is prepared to sell them until he reaches the ripe

old age of 130.

