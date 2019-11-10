Increase your pet’s lifespan

Royal Canin’s tailored nutrition ensures each individual recipe is formulated to deliver the exact level of natural antioxidants, vitamins, fibre, prebiotics and minerals that are essential to your pet’s unique health needs, protecting them against illness.

Specific nutrients that support immune health include amino acids, vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids, and probiotics. The most common dietary component in pet food is protein, which is typically provided in the form of beef, chicken, lamb, fish etc.

Protein builds bones, muscle tissue, and the nervous system. It also increases T-cell immune function. T-cells are responsible for the production of antibodies essential for the immune system. These antibodies act as killer cells and detect and kill off abnormal or unwanted bodies. The digestibility of the protein plays a big role in how efficiently the body can use it, which is why Royal Canin only uses high-quality highly digestible ingredients.

Protein supports the function of cells, helping make your pet’s immune system more responsive. Antioxidants reduce cell damage by free radicals to vital organs and can help prevent certain diseases. They increase the lifespan of your pet.

Antioxidants also act as a preservative in pet food and ensure your pets get the nutrients they require from their food. Royal Canin’s patented preservative complex helps prevent the growth of potentially dangerous moulds, yeasts, and bacteria.

In addition, it stops fats and oils from becoming rancid. Our combination of natural and approved artificial antioxidant preservatives are all graded for human consumption in Europe, America, Australia, and New Zealand, and include natural antioxidants Vitamin C, Vitamin E, lutein and the amino acid taurine.

