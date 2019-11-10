No ‘wow’ at Jozi flower show

YIN AND YANG: A succulent dome surrounded by water was the best
There can never be enough flower shows because they bring beauty, inspiration and new plants into our lives.
Well done to the visionaries behind the Johannesburg International Flower Show, which took place last weekend. As you step back and count the cost, I really hope next year’s show is already on the cards.
What I liked about it is that it brought flowers to the people, instead of people having to find their way to the flowers. The Mall of Africa couldn’t have been a better location – accessible from Johannesburg, Pretoria and Midrand.
“Brings Joy to Jozi” was the infectious slogan and it summed up beautifully what we all need and want. It is also what the horticultural industry badly needs. But it fell far short of all the hype that went into the build-up. What was missing was the wow factor.
Water-wise succulent garden byFrancois Carl Kruger. Pictures: Supplied
There just wasn’t the abundance of star-quality plants, flowers or gardens to measure up to the claim: “The first horticultural event of this magnitude in Africa”.
It cannot compare with the Hampton Court and Chatsworth flower shows in terms of quality, innovation, design or professionalism. Here are some observations that could inform next year’s planning.
