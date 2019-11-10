 
 
10.11.2019

No ‘wow’ at Jozi flower show

Alice Spenser-Higgs
No 'wow' at Jozi flower show

YIN AND YANG: A succulent dome surrounded by water was the best

Mall of Africa was an ideal location, accessible enough to all Gauteng residents.

There can never be enough flower shows because they bring beauty, inspiration and new plants into our lives. Well done to the visionaries behind the Johannesburg International Flower Show, which took place last weekend. As you step back and count the cost, I really hope next year’s show is already on the cards. What I liked about it is that it brought flowers to the people, instead of people having to find their way to the flowers. The Mall of Africa couldn’t have been a better location – accessible from Johannesburg, Pretoria and Midrand. “Brings Joy to Jozi” was the...


 


 


 

