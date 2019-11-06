From lace to denim to leather: Shorts are back for summer 2019

Shorts, in fact, are set to be a fashion must-have this season, landing in a host of fabrics.

For some fashion inspiration, check out these celebs who have already been seen sporting the season’s hottest styles.

Leather for Chiara Ferragni

The Italian influencer and entrepreneur — who shares looks every day with her 17.6 million Instagram followers — picked a pair of black leather shorts for a chic and casual style.

Ideal for summer, these shorts have a high waist and a relatively loose cut, with a wide belt nonchalantly tied for a laid-back vibe.

Chiara played with contrasts, matching the shorts with a white asymmetric crop top, and accessorised the look with a Chanel cross-body bag in candy-bright colours.

Lace for Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls stood out at a New York event in a super chic look comprising matching shorts, blazer and bra top.

The catwalk star channelled a bohemian, almost romantic vibe with white lace detailing. The look was accessorised with jewellery and high-heeled strappy sandals.

Ripped denim for Josephine Skriver

The Danish model rocked a summer look, perfect for the beach or by the pool.

Here, Josephine matched a leopard-print bikini top — one of the season’s hottest must-haves — with high-waist denim micro shorts. Bonus points for the ripped-effect denim, which is bang on trend.

As for accessories, she kept it simple with a single bracelet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.