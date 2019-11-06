Lifestyle 6.11.2019 12:11 pm

From lace to denim to leather: Shorts are back for summer 2019

AFP Relaxnews
Picture: iStock

As the mercury rises, it’s time to make way for summer wardrobe staples such as lightweight dresses, mini, midi and maxi skirts and shorts.

Shorts, in fact, are set to be a fashion must-have this season, landing in a host of fabrics.

For some fashion inspiration, check out these celebs who have already been seen sporting the season’s hottest styles.

Leather for Chiara Ferragni

The Italian influencer and entrepreneur — who shares looks every day with her 17.6 million Instagram followers — picked a pair of black leather shorts for a chic and casual style.

Ideal for summer, these shorts have a high waist and a relatively loose cut, with a wide belt nonchalantly tied for a laid-back vibe.

Chiara played with contrasts, matching the shorts with a white asymmetric crop top, and accessorised the look with a Chanel cross-body bag in candy-bright colours.

Sunday look ❤️

Lace for Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls stood out at a New York event in a super chic look comprising matching shorts, blazer and bra top.

The catwalk star channelled a bohemian, almost romantic vibe with white lace detailing. The look was accessorised with jewellery and high-heeled strappy sandals.

Ripped denim for Josephine Skriver

The Danish model rocked a summer look, perfect for the beach or by the pool.

Here, Josephine matched a leopard-print bikini top — one of the season’s hottest must-haves — with high-waist denim micro shorts. Bonus points for the ripped-effect denim, which is bang on trend.

As for accessories, she kept it simple with a single bracelet.

Blue jean baby.

