The best celebrity Halloween beauty transformations so far

It may not be Halloween just yet, but that didn’t stop the stars from getting into the spirit over the weekend and debuting an array of outlandishly creative costumes.

We take a look at some of the best.

Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato stunned her Instagram followers when she shared an image of herself dressed as Marie Antoinette, thanks to an elaborate beauty look that included a powdered wig, jewel-toned eye makeup and some seriously lengthy lashes.

Nina Dobrev

Actress Nina Dobrev channelled the singer Billie Eilish at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party over the weekend, recreating the hitmaker’s famous inky tears.

Paris Jackson

A simple makeup look was all that was required to turn Paris Jackson into Scooby-Doo, with the star using her signature beachy waves to complete the transformation.

Halsey

Singer Halsey sported a Marilyn Manson-inspired look that featured flaming red hair, turquoise eyeshadow, chiselled cheekbones and a statement red lip.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel dressed up as her husband, the singer Justin Timberlake over the weekend, donning a curly wig and a shiny jumpsuit in a throwback to the musician’s time as an NSYNC boyband member.

Timberlake helpfully dressed as a microphone to complete the ensemble.

