Lifestyle 29.10.2019 04:35 pm

The best celebrity Halloween beauty transformations so far

AFP Relaxnews
The best celebrity Halloween beauty transformations so far

Demi Lovato dressed as Marie Antoinette for Halloween 2019. Picture: Instagram

Singer Demi Lovato stunned her Instagram followers when she shared an image of herself dressed as Marie Antoinette.

It may not be Halloween just yet, but that didn’t stop the stars from getting into the spirit over the weekend and debuting an array of outlandishly creative costumes.

We take a look at some of the best.

Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato stunned her Instagram followers when she shared an image of herself dressed as Marie Antoinette, thanks to an elaborate beauty look that included a powdered wig, jewel-toned eye makeup and some seriously lengthy lashes.

Nina Dobrev

Actress Nina Dobrev channelled the singer Billie Eilish at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party over the weekend, recreating the hitmaker’s famous inky tears.

View this post on Instagram

???? @billieeilish

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Paris Jackson

A simple makeup look was all that was required to turn Paris Jackson into Scooby-Doo, with the star using her signature beachy waves to complete the transformation.

Halsey

Singer Halsey sported a Marilyn Manson-inspired look that featured flaming red hair, turquoise eyeshadow, chiselled cheekbones and a statement red lip.

View this post on Instagram

resident goths. @marilynmanson

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel dressed up as her husband, the singer Justin Timberlake over the weekend, donning a curly wig and a shiny jumpsuit in a throwback to the musician’s time as an NSYNC boyband member.

Timberlake helpfully dressed as a microphone to complete the ensemble.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
A look back at top models’ best Halloween 2018 looks 28.10.2019
Five makeup mistakes to avoid in summer 21.10.2019
Halloween crafts ideas you don’t want to miss 18.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 