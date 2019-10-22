Oskido’s restaurant voted best new restaurant by Joburgers

Winners of the annual Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards have been announced and the results will help Joburgers or those travelling to the city decide where to get the best food, entertainment or which radio station to listen to during their stay in the City of Gold.

Launched in 1996, Leisure Options provides readers with the ballots, published in August every year, and the readers provide the answers in more than 100 categories.

These were the Best of Joburg 2019 winners:

Best Weekend Getaway – Sun City

Best Theatre – Teatro at Montecasino

Best Spot To Take Out-of-Towners – Joint Winners: Maboneng Precinct & The Wilds Municipal Nature Reserve

Best Spot to Watch The Big Game – Boktown at Montecasino

Best Special Event Venue – The Park House of Events on 7

Best Radio Station in Jozi – 947

Best Radio Show – 947 Breakfast Club

Best Radio Personality – Anele Mdoda

Best Local TV Programme – Carte Blanche

Best Sports Presenter – Nick Mallett

Best Local Sports Hero – Caster Semenya

Best Instagram Celeb & Best Local TV Personality – Bonang Matheba

Best Hotel – Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff

Best Gym – Virgin Active

Best Golf Course – Randpark Golf Club

Best Food Market & Best Craft Market – Fourways Farmers Market

Best Cinema Complex – Nu Metro Hyde Park Corner

Best Car Brand – Mercedes Benz

Best Boutique Hotel – Fairlawns Boutique Hotel

Best Art Gallery – Goodman Gallery

Best Stationery Store – CNA

Best Sporting Goods Store – Sportsmans Warehouse

Best Shopping Mall – Sandton City

Best Pharmacy – Dis-Chem

Best Outdoor and Camping Store – Cape Union Mart

Best Optometrist – Spec-Savers

Best Local Shopping Centre – Thrupps Illovo Centre

Best Local Online Shopping Site – Takealot

Best Local Florist – Dunkeld Fruit & Flowers

Best Kitchen Essentials – Adams Discount Centre

Best Home Decor – Mr Price Home

Best Hardware Store – Builders Warehouse

Best Gift Store – Typo

Best Garden Centre – Lifestyle Home Centre

Best Furniture Store – Coricraft

Best Computer and Electronics Store – Incredible Connection

Best Car Dealership – Jaguar Land Rover Sandton

Best Bridal Shop – Bride & Co

Best Bookstore – Exclusive Books

Best Underwear Shop – La Senza

Best Tattoo Parlour – Sally Mustang Tattoos

Best Shoe Store – Aldo

Best At-Home Pampering Products – The Body Shop

Best Make-Up Brand – M·A·C

Best Jewellery Store – Browns Jewellers – The Diamond Store

Best Hair Salon – Carlton Hair

Best Men’s Clothing store – Markham

Best Fashion Boutique & Best Women’s Clothing Store – Nicci Boutiques

Beauty Mecca & Best Nail Bar – Sorbet

Best Men’s Grooming & Best Barber – Sorbet Man

Best Accessory Shop – Lovisa

Best Toy Store – Toys R Us

Best Kids Take-Away and Beat-the-Budget – McDonald’s

Best Private Primary School in Joburg – Valbonne College

Best Public Primary School – Bryandale Primary School

Best Creche or Pre-Primary – Buttercup Pre-School

Best Kids’ Restaurant, Best Kids’ Party Spot & Best Ribs – Spur Steak Ranches

Best Private High School – Redhill School

Best Public High School – Greenside High School

Best Fashionable Kids’ Wear – Cotton On Kids

Best Back to School Goodies – Bidvest Waltons

Best Baby Essentials in Joburg – Baby City

Best Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant – Lexi’s Healthy Eatery

Best Thai restaurant – Simply Asia Thai Food & Noodle Bar

Best Sushi – Wasabi Sushi and Grill

Best Steak House – Turn ’n Tender

Best Spoil Yourself Restaurant – Marble

Best Seafood Restaurant – Ocean Basket

Best Romantic Restaurant – Signature Restaurant

Best Portuguese Restaurant – Calisto’s Portuguese Restaurant

Best Pizzeria – Col’cacchio

Best New Restaurant – Daruma By Oskido

Best Outdoor, Neighbourhood and Business Lunch – Nostimo by Mythos

Best Mexican Restaurant – Salsa Mexican Grill

Best Lunch in the Country – Casalinga Ristorante Italiano

Best Kosher Restaurant – AnatBest Indian Restaurant – The Raj

Best Hotel Restaurant – Piccolo Mondo restaurant in the Michelangelo Hotel

Best Halaal Restaurant – Istanbul Kebab & Shwarma

Best Greek Restaurant – Mythos

Best French Restaurant – Paul South Africa Melrose Arch

Best Chinese Restaurant – Red Chamber Mandarin Restaurant

Joint Winners Best Business Lunch – Tashas & Nostimo By Mythos

Best Breakfast & Brunch – Tashas

Best Italian Restaurant & Best Bistro – Pronto Italian Restaurant

Best Kids’ Takeaway & Beat the Budget – McDonald’s

Best Neighbourhood Pub – Keg & Beagle

Best Joburg Local Band – The Parlotones

Best Bottle Store – TOPS at SPAR

Best Cocktail Spot, Best Pick-Up Spot, Best Bachelor Party, Best Bachelorette Party & Best Nightclub – Soiree

Best Tea Garden – The Silver Birch Restaurant

Best Takeaway Pizza – Debonairs

Best Takeaway Chicken – Nando’s

Best Supermarket – Pick n Pay

Best Ribs, Best Kids’ Restaurant & Best Kids’ Party Spot – Spur Steak Ranches

Best Patisserie – Patisserie de Paris

Best Ice Cream Parlour – Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream

Best Takeaway Burger, Best Sit-Down Burger & Best Gourmet Milkshake – RocoMamas

Fresh Produce – Woolworths

Best Food Market & Best Craft Market – Fourways Farmers Market

Best Fish Deli – Fisherman’s Deli

Best Doughnut Spot – Krispy Kreme

Best Coffee – Mugg & Bean

Best Chocolate in Joburg – Lindt

Best Chips in Joburg – Steers

Best Caterer – By Word of Mouth

Best Butchery & Best Continental Deli – Thrupps & Co

Best Biltong – Sloane Meat Market

Best Bakery – Fournos

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.)

