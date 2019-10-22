Oskido’s restaurant voted best new restaurant by Joburgers

Winners of the annual Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards have been announced and the results will help Joburgers or those travelling to the city decide where to get the best food, entertainment or which radio station to listen to during their stay in the City of Gold.
Launched in 1996, Leisure Options provides readers with the ballots, published in August every year, and the readers provide the answers in more than 100 categories.
These were the Best of Joburg 2019 winners:
Best Weekend Getaway – Sun City
Best Theatre – Teatro at Montecasino
Best Spot To Take Out-of-Towners – Joint Winners: Maboneng Precinct & The Wilds Municipal Nature Reserve
Best Spot to Watch The Big Game – Boktown at Montecasino
Best Special Event Venue – The Park House of Events on 7
Best Radio Station in Jozi – 947
Best Radio Show – 947 Breakfast Club
Best Radio Personality – Anele Mdoda
Best Local TV Programme – Carte Blanche
Best Sports Presenter – Nick Mallett
Best Local Sports Hero – Caster Semenya
Best Instagram Celeb & Best Local TV Personality – Bonang Matheba
Best Hotel – Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff
Best Gym – Virgin Active
Best Golf Course – Randpark Golf Club
Best Food Market & Best Craft Market – Fourways Farmers Market
Best Cinema Complex – Nu Metro Hyde Park Corner
Best Car Brand – Mercedes Benz
Best Boutique Hotel – Fairlawns Boutique Hotel
Best Art Gallery – Goodman Gallery
Best Stationery Store – CNA
Best Sporting Goods Store – Sportsmans Warehouse
Best Shopping Mall – Sandton City
Best Pharmacy – Dis-Chem
Best Outdoor and Camping Store – Cape Union Mart
Best Optometrist – Spec-Savers
Best Local Shopping Centre – Thrupps Illovo Centre
Best Local Online Shopping Site – Takealot
Best Local Florist – Dunkeld Fruit & Flowers
Best Kitchen Essentials – Adams Discount Centre
Best Home Decor – Mr Price Home
Best Hardware Store – Builders Warehouse
Best Gift Store – Typo
Best Garden Centre – Lifestyle Home Centre
Best Furniture Store – Coricraft
Best Computer and Electronics Store – Incredible Connection
Best Car Dealership – Jaguar Land Rover Sandton
Best Bridal Shop – Bride & Co
Best Bookstore – Exclusive Books
Best Underwear Shop – La Senza
Best Tattoo Parlour – Sally Mustang Tattoos
Best Shoe Store – Aldo
Best At-Home Pampering Products – The Body Shop
Best Make-Up Brand – M·A·C
Best Jewellery Store – Browns Jewellers – The Diamond Store
Best Hair Salon – Carlton Hair
Best Men’s Clothing store – Markham
Best Fashion Boutique & Best Women’s Clothing Store – Nicci Boutiques
Beauty Mecca & Best Nail Bar – Sorbet
Best Men’s Grooming & Best Barber – Sorbet Man
Best Accessory Shop – Lovisa
Best Toy Store – Toys R Us
Best Kids Take-Away and Beat-the-Budget – McDonald’s
Best Private Primary School in Joburg – Valbonne College
Best Public Primary School – Bryandale Primary School
Best Creche or Pre-Primary – Buttercup Pre-School
Best Kids’ Restaurant, Best Kids’ Party Spot & Best Ribs – Spur Steak Ranches
Best Private High School – Redhill School
Best Public High School – Greenside High School
Best Fashionable Kids’ Wear – Cotton On Kids
Best Back to School Goodies – Bidvest Waltons
Best Baby Essentials in Joburg – Baby City
Best Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant – Lexi’s Healthy Eatery
Best Thai restaurant – Simply Asia Thai Food & Noodle Bar
Best Sushi – Wasabi Sushi and Grill
Best Steak House – Turn ’n Tender
Best Spoil Yourself Restaurant – Marble
Best Seafood Restaurant – Ocean Basket
Best Romantic Restaurant – Signature Restaurant
Best Portuguese Restaurant – Calisto’s Portuguese Restaurant
Best Pizzeria – Col’cacchio
Best New Restaurant – Daruma By Oskido
Best Outdoor, Neighbourhood and Business Lunch – Nostimo by Mythos
Best Mexican Restaurant – Salsa Mexican Grill
Best Lunch in the Country – Casalinga Ristorante Italiano
Best Kosher Restaurant – AnatBest Indian Restaurant – The Raj
Best Hotel Restaurant – Piccolo Mondo restaurant in the Michelangelo Hotel
Best Halaal Restaurant – Istanbul Kebab & Shwarma
Best Greek Restaurant – Mythos
Best French Restaurant – Paul South Africa Melrose Arch
Best Chinese Restaurant – Red Chamber Mandarin Restaurant
Joint Winners Best Business Lunch – Tashas & Nostimo By Mythos
Best Breakfast & Brunch – Tashas
Best Italian Restaurant & Best Bistro – Pronto Italian Restaurant
Best Kids’ Takeaway & Beat the Budget – McDonald’s
Best Neighbourhood Pub – Keg & Beagle
Best Joburg Local Band – The Parlotones
Best Bottle Store – TOPS at SPAR
Best Cocktail Spot, Best Pick-Up Spot, Best Bachelor Party, Best Bachelorette Party & Best Nightclub – Soiree
Best Tea Garden – The Silver Birch Restaurant
Best Takeaway Pizza – Debonairs
Best Takeaway Chicken – Nando’s
Best Supermarket – Pick n Pay
Best Ribs, Best Kids’ Restaurant & Best Kids’ Party Spot – Spur Steak Ranches
Best Patisserie – Patisserie de Paris
Best Ice Cream Parlour – Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream
Best Takeaway Burger, Best Sit-Down Burger & Best Gourmet Milkshake – RocoMamas
Fresh Produce – Woolworths
Best Food Market & Best Craft Market – Fourways Farmers Market
Best Fish Deli – Fisherman’s Deli
Best Doughnut Spot – Krispy Kreme
Best Coffee – Mugg & Bean
Best Chocolate in Joburg – Lindt
Best Chips in Joburg – Steers
Best Caterer – By Word of Mouth
Best Butchery & Best Continental Deli – Thrupps & Co
Best Biltong – Sloane Meat Market
Best Bakery – Fournos
(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.)
