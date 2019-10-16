Halloween beauty looks inspired by supermodels

Halloween is almost here, but if you haven’t settled on a costume yet then take inspiration from some of fashion’s most famous faces.

These looks from the past five years prove that simple hair and makeup tricks can pack a powerful punch come October 31.

Gigi Hadid, 2018

Last year Gigi Hadid got creative with face paint, turning herself into the supermodel version of a jack-o-lantern.

Alexa Chung, 2018

Fashion designer Alexa Chung kept things simple last year when she dressed as possibly the chicest mermaid ever, using an aqua-hued lipstick and a pink wig to put her signature, fashion-forward spin on the look.

Kendall Jenner, 2018

Supermodel Kendall Jenner’s Austin Powers-themed look last Halloween required an elaborate wig, but her 1960s-inspired makeup was what really sealed the deal.

Imaan Hammam, 2017

Model Imaan Hammam’s royal blue eyeliner, metallic red lip and tumbling curls gave her Slash costume a glamorous edge in 2017.

Karlie Kloss, 2017

A slick of red lipstick, a flick of winged eyeliner and a coiffed, peroxide bob was all that supermodel Karlie Kloss needed to transform into Marilyn Monroe in 2017.

Cindy Crawford, 2016

Supermodel Cindy Crawford called upon exaggerated eyeliner and flame-hued hair dye to dress up as a punk rocker in 2016 with her famous family.

Daughter Kaia Gerber, also a top model, put a Gothic stamp on her own look, with a slick of dark lipstick.

Heidi Klum, 2015

Halloween aficionado and supermodel Heidi Klum is known for her elaborate costumes, and this Jessica Rabbit look from 2015 is one of her most famous.

Glossy red lips? Check. Pencil-thin brows? Check. Metallic lilac eyeshadow and fluttering lashes? Checkmate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.