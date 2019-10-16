Lifestyle 16.10.2019 12:20 pm

Tried & tested trends: Clere lotion

Thami Kwazi
Picture: iStock

The reworked formula has tissue oil and vitamins A and E, which all assist with nourishment and moisture.

I managed to find the ultimate save in lotions – Clere.

I found the consistency a bit sticky and I don’t enjoy the texture of glycerine. After catching a whiff of the aroma of the lotion, I decided to give it another chance.

Clere lotion has slightly rebranded in its packaging and formulation, introducing some lovely long-lasting scents to its range.

Developed 60 years ago, it’s still one of those products that’s considered a staple in most South African homes.

Clere Pampering Berries and Cream hand & body lotion

 

As much as the formula has evolved with the times, the prices stay reasonable.

With this reworked formula that has tissue oil and vitamins A and E, which all assist with nourishment and moisture, the lotion lasts, so a little goes a really long way.

This reworked Clere isn’t at all sticky and feels like satin on the skin.

There are many fragrances in the range to choose from but I have to say my favourite is Pampering Berries.

