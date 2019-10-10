How cannabis oil can help pets with pain

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is the latest trend in the world of pet wellness.

And if you’re up-to-date with the latest advancements in holistic health, there is a good chance you have heard about CBD.

As the latest research continues to impress vets and pet owners due its remarkable benefits, increasing numbers of pet parents are turning to the miracle oil in the hopes of improving their pet’s lives.

Nevertheless, despite CBD’s growing popularity and the increasing backing of veterinary science, many pet owners are hesitant to consider it as a serious medical solution.

What is CBD and how can it help my pet?

CBD is an oil substance derived from the cannabis plant that is completely natural and non-toxic.

Pet owners tend to assume CBD is more recreational than medical. This could not be further from the truth.

Although CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant, it does not produce the “high” feeling associated with marijuana as it does not contain the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol.

The list of illnesses and ailments CBD can treat are expanding, and it has no life-threatening side-effects when given in correct doses.

According to Dr Tracy Dicks, a veterinary physician at Noordhoek Veterinary Clinic: “Many of our clients are demonstrating favourable results from CBD oil and are therefore turning to CBD to provide relief for a variety of canine conditions, the most common being pain, cancer and anxiety.”

Relieving pain and inflammation is the most common reason dog owners choose CBD as a medical solution. It has been shown to bring relief to pets with cancer.

When pets undergo chemotherapy or radiation, CBD is becoming one of the most favoured natural measures to handle the side-effects of nausea and appetite loss.

