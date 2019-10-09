Tattoo artist David Allen turns mastectomy scars into art

David Allen uses art to support women affected by breast cancer, concealing mastectomy scars with tattoos since 2010.

One of the Chicago-based tattoo artist’s designs was displayed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

“Ghd Hair invited me over to London, they opened their doors and let me sit down with product designers and learn about the printing process,” says Allen. “We designed a hair straightener together.

“I treated it as if it were an arm or a leg, a person’s body. I did the same process that I would with the mastectomy tattoos. I picked the flowers, I photographed them, hand drew different patterns and we came up with 30 to 40 ideas. It was incredible.

“The whole process was wrapped in love and emotion. I was pretty hands-on which was so important to me.

“What I do is very insular so when this message and these women’s story is out on a grander scheme, that’s beautiful. I want people to see the power and the beauty of these women and the choices they made.”

Allen explains that his personal experience encourages him to help others with scars.

“I had open heart surgery when I was nine months old – and so I was aware of scars and markings on the body. You start to know your good and bad angles – what is and isn’t comfortable,” he says.

“I had a woman in New York keep getting in touch about my tattoos. She said she liked the look of femininity of the tattoos I create.

“She had had a single mastectomy and construction and wanted me to tattoo where her scarring was, but no – I hadn’t ever done this kind of tattoo before and knew that the skin would have healed differently. She was so persistent that I ended up flying to Baltimore to meet her and discuss it with her further.

“During this process, I was hands on with someone and watching them heal. I was using my craft and work which overwhelmed me – I had to take a break and weep.

“She cried the whole time; her husband was also in tears because she wasn’t previously able to look at herself because she didn’t recognise herself and her body. Suddenly through this process, her body became hers again – she took control and decided how she wanted her body to look.”

Allen reveals how he got involved in the campaign and the sort of work he does on recovering cancer patients.

How did you get into this job?

I studied illustration and graphic design. After being an art director, I realised a desk job wasn’t for me. My goal was to make a living with my drawings.

At 27, I changed careers and dove into tattooing. I quickly discovered this profession requires both technical and interpersonal skills. It’s a service industry.

What are the most popular designs for women who have had a mastectomy?

I tend to only use organic or botanical imagery. Many of my clients have revision surgeries. Some even have a reoccurrence of cancer. So, using imagery that can be altered or tweaked in the future is important.

What are the reasons why these women get tattooed?

Using art and design to guide, or trick, the eye is a means of taking back control. After beating cancer, after having to do whatever it takes to survive and follow a medical plan, these women are then left with dealing with the trauma of what happened.

There is so much that presents itself when faced with our own mortality: love, fear, turmoil, loss, past trauma and so on.

Q: What do they feel before, during and after the tattoo?

There are so many emotions, we’re so complex, aren’t we? Of course, nerves, but I find that women are excitedly nervous because they understand the emotional change that’s about to take place. It’s beautiful.

During the tattoo, many people share their stories. There is healing in confronting the pain and fear of what took place. I’ve seen families tell each other fears they never shared with each other before. I’ve heard stories of support, love, loss, pain, and growth.

The emotions are flowing and shifting during the process! Once the tattoos are finished, there’s relief from the pain and an overflowing joy. The moment they get to see themselves is difficult to describe … it’s transcendent!

In what other ways can a woman who has had a mastectomy start writing new words in her new life?

We can all write new words by learning ourselves. So much is altered after this. There can be fatigue. Chemo can alter more than how someone looks, the symptoms can linger in our brains. Some people have to eat differently.

There are so many changes, I’ve seen that it’s wonderful to have someone to talk to.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.