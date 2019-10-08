Fashion Week: 15 trends for next summer

After a month-long marathon of Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, the verdict is in on the overall trends for the spring-summer 2020 season.
Women’s wardrobes are still very feminine, shaking off rules and restrictions for a more dynamic, airy and free approach to dressing.
From yellow to next-generation suiting, micro shorts to ‘70s allure, here’s a look at the pieces that will update your closet for next summer.
1. Black and white stripes
2. Sheer fabrics
3. Micro shorts
4. Bermuda shorts
5. Oversized bows
6. Pleats
7. Updated trench coats
8. 1970s allure
9. Crumpled leather
10. Next-generation suits
11. Animal prints
12. Full-on flowers
13. Asymmetry
14. Shimmering silver
15. Monochromatic looks
