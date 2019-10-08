Fashion Week: 15 trends for next summer

After a month-long marathon of Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, the verdict is in on the overall trends for the spring-summer 2020 season.

Women’s wardrobes are still very feminine, shaking off rules and restrictions for a more dynamic, airy and free approach to dressing.

From yellow to next-generation suiting, micro shorts to ‘70s allure, here’s a look at the pieces that will update your closet for next summer.

1. Black and white stripes

2. Sheer fabrics

3. Micro shorts

4. Bermuda shorts

5. Oversized bows

6. Pleats

7. Updated trench coats

8. 1970s allure

9. Crumpled leather

10. Next-generation suits

11. Animal prints

12. Full-on flowers

13. Asymmetry

14. Shimmering silver

15. Monochromatic looks

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.