Fashion Week: 15 trends for next summer

AFP Relaxnews
Monochromatic looks by Max Mara and Versace. Picture: Marco Bertorello / Miguel Medina

From sheer fabrics to micro shorts and crumpled leather, here are some of the trends for next summer.

After a month-long marathon of Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, the verdict is in on the overall trends for the spring-summer 2020 season.

Women’s wardrobes are still very feminine, shaking off rules and restrictions for a more dynamic, airy and free approach to dressing.

From yellow to next-generation suiting, micro shorts to ‘70s allure, here’s a look at the pieces that will update your closet for next summer.

1. Black and white stripes

Picture: Niklas Halle’N / Tiziana Fabi / Thomas Samson

2. Sheer fabrics

Picture: Tiziana Fabi / Marco Bertorello / Christophe Archambault

3. Micro shorts

Picture: Kena Betancur / Marco Bertorello / Miguel Medina

4. Bermuda shorts

Picture: Miguel Medina / Marco Bertorello

5. Oversized bows

Picture: Marco Bertorello / Christophe Archambault

6. Pleats

Picture: Tiziana Fabi / Francois Guillot / Christophe Archambault

7. Updated trench coats

Picture: Niklas Halle’n / Thomas Samson / Francois Guillot

8. 1970s allure

Picture: Tiziana Fabi / Marco Bertorello / Thomas Samson

9. Crumpled leather

Picture: Tiziana Fabi / Christophe Archambault / Marco Bertorello

10. Next-generation suits

Picture: Niklas Halle’n / Francois Guillot 

11. Animal prints

Picture: Niklas Halle’n / Miguel Medina / Christophe Archambault

12. Full-on flowers

Picture: MARCO Bertorello / Thomas Samson

13. Asymmetry 

Picture: Tiziana Fabi / Miguel Medina

14. Shimmering silver

Picture: Niklas Halle’n / Tolga Akmen / Thomas Samson

15. Monochromatic looks

Picture: Marco Bertorello / Miguel Medina

