3.10.2019

The 10 most inspiring looks from Paris Fashion Week

AFP Relaxnews
The season’s theme was imbibed with sexiness, romanticism, and numerous references to the 1970s.

Following a week of shows — and the attendant parties — Paris’ Fashion Week came to a close on Tuesday, October 1, delivering a peek at the cuts, materials, and colours that will be filling every woman’s wardrobe come summer.

The season’s theme was assuredly free, self-confident femininity, imbibed with sexiness, romanticism, and numerous references to the 1970s.

Here are our ten most inspiring looks from the Parisian fashion week.

1. Dior’s ultra-chic gardener

Picture: Christophe Archambault / AFP

2. Saint Laurent’s boho-chic statement

Picture: Christophe Archambault / AFP

3. Lanvin’s modern, strong woman

Picture: Thomas Samson / AFP

4. Mugler’s sexy silhouette

Picture: Christophe Archambault / AFP

5. The theatrical, exuberant allure of Dries Van Noten

Picture: Christophe Archambault / AFP

6. Isabel Marant’s sensually chic silhouette

Picture: Thomas Samson / AFP

7. Balmain’s modern, structured silhouette

Picture: Francois Guillot / AFP

8. Celine’s hippie-chic woman

Picture: Thomas Samson / AFP

9. Stella McCartney’s casually chic woman

Picture: Thomas Samson / AFP

10. Chanel’s lightweight, airy and modern silhouette

Picture: Christophe Archambault / AFP

