The 10 most inspiring looks from Paris Fashion Week

Following a week of shows — and the attendant parties — Paris’ Fashion Week came to a close on Tuesday, October 1, delivering a peek at the cuts, materials, and colours that will be filling every woman’s wardrobe come summer.

The season’s theme was assuredly free, self-confident femininity, imbibed with sexiness, romanticism, and numerous references to the 1970s.

Here are our ten most inspiring looks from the Parisian fashion week.

1. Dior’s ultra-chic gardener

2. Saint Laurent’s boho-chic statement

3. Lanvin’s modern, strong woman

4. Mugler’s sexy silhouette

5. The theatrical, exuberant allure of Dries Van Noten

6. Isabel Marant’s sensually chic silhouette

7. Balmain’s modern, structured silhouette

8. Celine’s hippie-chic woman

9. Stella McCartney’s casually chic woman

10. Chanel’s lightweight, airy and modern silhouette

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.