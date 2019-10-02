 
 
Lifestyle 2.10.2019 01:51 pm

Natural hair care tips from expert Nonkululeko Mthimkulu

Thami Kwazi
Picture: Supplied

Maintenance for natural hair is simple – keep it clean and moisturised, says salon owner.

Nonkululeko Mthimkulu is the owner of Confidence Hair Salon that caters to men and women alike Mthimkulu is known on social media for being a style influencer but also promoting natural low-manipulation hairstyles for women who are seeking styling alternatives. Confidence Hair Salon is a black-owned salon that helps women achieve the look they want. The salon, which has been running for three-and-a-half years, is based in Roodepoort. The salon has experienced hairstylists who offer a wide range of hair skills. There are six stylists – four females and two males. Describing her salon services Mthimkulu says: “We specialise in...
