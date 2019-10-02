Natural hair care tips from expert Nonkululeko Mthimkulu

Nonkululeko Mthimkulu is the owner of Confidence Hair Salon that caters to men and women alike Mthimkulu is known on social media for being a style influencer but also promoting natural low-manipulation hairstyles for women who are seeking styling alternatives. Confidence Hair Salon is a black-owned salon that helps women achieve the look they want. The salon, which has been running for three-and-a-half years, is based in Roodepoort. The salon has experienced hairstylists who offer a wide range of hair skills. There are six stylists – four females and two males. Describing her salon services Mthimkulu says: “We specialise in...

Nonkululeko Mthimkulu is the owner of Confidence Hair Salon that caters to men and women alike

Mthimkulu is known on social media for being a style influencer but also promoting natural low-manipulation hairstyles for women who are seeking styling alternatives.

Confidence Hair Salon is a black-owned salon that helps women achieve the look they want. The salon, which has been running for three-and-a-half years, is based in Roodepoort.

The salon has experienced hairstylists who offer a wide range of hair skills. There are six stylists – four females and two males.

Describing her salon services Mthimkulu says: “We specialise in everything in what’s referred to as ethnic hair (afro textured hair) from hair treatments, to stunning hairstyles such as razor cuts, straight up, weaves and haircuts. Both females and males are attended to – although the bulk of our clients are female.

“We also offer wigs, which is a new trend with most ladies who are growing out their afro, this is particularly beneficial for ladies who don’t have the time to come to our salon often.”

Although sew-in hair extensions such as weaves are the in thing, more South African women are becoming a lot more comfortable and confident with their natural hair. This creates an opportunity for salons and stylists to explore different styles using their natural hair.

Mthimkulu elaborates on the reason for the necessity of options: “It’s not at all to say weaves are for a certain type of woman, it’s about preference. Also, budget wise, not all women can afford 24-inch Peruvian extensions, so we have to find ways to still feel beautiful and confident while being economical”.

Speaking of styles that are currently popular, she says: “It’s as easy as running a comb through your hair and leaving it loose, either nice and puffy or straight and down. If you are looking for the neat, laid back look a bun is great! Otherwise, cornrows are simple and easy to maintain.”

Her other hair tips include how to maintain a style once you’ve left the salon.

“Maintenance for natural hair is simple – keep it clean and moisturised. Doing protective styling that protects the ends of your hair from breaking is also a great recommendation. Frequent, natural hair treatment is very important.

“Ladies can even do it at home if going to a salon is too much of a hassle.

“I am a fan of natural hair and constantly keeping up the trends and hair education, I draw artistic inspiration from Sinovuyo Mondliwa and Nikiwe Dlova, who are popular on social media. They have an easier yet creative approach to styling hair.”

Due to the demands for more stylists to speak to the natural hair community Mthimkulu believes that there are many YouTube and influencer channels speaking to this. In the world we live in today, there is a tutorial video for almost everything.

Address: Corner Ouklip and Swart Street, Roodepoort

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.