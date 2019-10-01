Some coffee cocktails to try on International Coffee Day

Every year, International Coffee Day honours and gives recognition to the people, from farmers to baristas, who are making noteworthy contributions to the coffee industry.

As such Nescafé has, for the past four years, celebrated the day by bringing coffee to the streets through a creation of social events that allow consumers to delight in quality connections together.

A chilled get-together for celebrity guests and Nescafé consumers at Truffles Bistro at Mushroom Park in Sandton this weekend was this year’s celebration.

“With brunches budding into popular food and beverage experiences, Nescafé wants to take engagements out of the coffee shop and into the outdoor arena. By providing a space where minds can meet and energies can be refreshed, guests will sit down, relax and truly enjoy each other’s company. The coffee brand will also offer an entertaining experience that will incorporate lawn games to stimulate quality connections while you get to know your competitor,” said the brand in a statement.

The Sunday wind-down complete with the brand’s signature classic iced coffee drinks and live DJ sets by Akio and Kaygo, featured a menu curated by adventurous South African chef Luyanda Mafanya in partnership with Truffles Bistro.

Guests such as dancer Sne Mbatha, songbird Langa Mavuso and Uzalo actor Nkanyiso Makhanya were treated to a coffee-inspired culinary journey as part of Nescafé’s exclusive food experience.

Give yourself a taste of what attendees enjoyed with these easy recipes:

Nescaférinha

A fresh take on a classic Brazillian favourite, this drink is inspired by the home of coffee.

What you need:

5g Nescafé Brazil

4 fresh lime wedges

6 mint leaves

2 fresh orange wedges

25ml monin mojito mint syrup

12ml fresh lime juice

Crushed ice

How to:

Muddle all the ingredients into a tumbler

Fill the glass with crushed ice

Charge

Then layer the coffee on top of the drink

Nescafé Apple Spy

This is an iced coffee with an added zing

What you need:

80ml cinnamon syrup

60ml water mixed with 4-5g Nescafé classic

5ml fresh lime juice

80ml apple juice

Ice cubes

Garnish:

Apples (sliced)

Lime (sliced)

Cinnamon stick

Mint leaves

How to:

Pour the cinnamon syrup, Nescafé classic with water and fresh lime juice into a glass and stir

Add ice cubes and top up the glass with apple juice

Finally add slices of apples, limes and mint and/or a cinnamon stick to complete the look

