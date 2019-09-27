Don’t spank your kids – spray them instead

The South African Constitutional Court recently made it illegal for parents or caregivers to spank children at home.

A word about spanking

No form of discipline has drawn more controversy than spanking. According to Kids Health, these are just a few of the reasons why experts discourage this form of chastisement:

• Spanking can physically harm children.

• Rather than teaching kids how to change their behaviour, spanking makes them fearful of their parents and teaches them to avoid getting caught.

• Spanking teaches kids that it’s OK to hit when they’re angry.

• For kids seeking attention by acting out, spanking may “reward” them — negative attention is better than no attention at all.

While the ruling was lauded by children’s rights groups, such as Save the Children SA and the Centre for Child Law, it has also been met with mixed reaction.

Clearly, those parents who rely on spanking as a form of discipline are at a loss for alternative and creative nonviolent forms of discipline.

We’ve got you covered

We South Africans are known the world over for our great sense of humour and our knack for laughing through stuff, whether as a form of acceptance or just to say “Hey, it’s not as bad as it sounds!”

With this in mind and for those parents who have run out of options for keeping your little brats in line, or just need a moment’s calm on the home front, we found the perfect solution for you.

Watch the video below:

Disclaimer: The Citizen does not endorse Naptime Spray because of its ingredients and the fact that our editors – after testing the spray on some of our boisterous potty-mouthed staff members – have complained that the spray is just not strong enough.

