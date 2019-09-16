The wildest nail art at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week upped the ante this month when it came to fun, creative beauty looks — and nails were no exception.

Here are some of the wildest manicures spotted on the city’s catwalks this Spring/Summer 2020 season.

Animal print

Nails this season were all about bold, statement patterns. Nail artist Gina Edwards created a playful, animal print-inspired look at Rebecca Minkoff, featuring a dark manicure and pops of zebra and leopard print.

“I had a lot of fun creating this nail look,” she confessed via Instagram.

Bold

Patterns were also big news at Jeremy Scott, where nail artist Miss Pop created 11 different designs for the models — all of which featured bold yellows, pinks and blues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Pop (@misspopnails) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

Dreamy

Christian Siriano opted for a more delicate approach to pattern, enlisting the help of Essie Nails to create a dreamy, sparkly manicure that incorporated aqua hues and lashings of glitter.

Minimalist

Things took a more minimalist turn at Oscar de la Renta, where Miss Pop put a colourful spin on the classic French manicure, using coral and pink hues for a contemporary but whimsical effect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Pop (@misspopnails) on Sep 11, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

Abstract

Finally, there were the abstract nails. At the Tibi show, nail artist Jin Soon Choi used hand-sculpted wire nail art to make a statement, using a nude base to allow the sculptures to pop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin Soon Choi (@jinsoonchoi) on Sep 15, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

