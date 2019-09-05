SA designer Thebe Magugu wins international fashion award

The sixth annual LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has been awarded to South African designer Thebe Magugu.

The final took place Wednesday, September 4 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

Designer Thebe Magugu distinguished himself among an applicant pool of 1,700 designers from more than 100 countries, making it through successive rounds to conquer the final jury with a colourful wardrobe for women in a mix of materials.

The designer wins 300,000 euros (R4.9 million) and a year of mentorship from a team made up of experts from LVMH.

Magugu made it to the grand finale of the 2019 LVMH Prize alongside designers Anrealage, Bode, Hed Mayner, Kenneth Ize, Bethany Williams, Phipps, and Stefan Cooke.

Israeli designer Hed Mayner, based in Tel Aviv, won the Special Prize, now known as the Karl Lagerfeld prize, worth 150,000 euros (R2.45 million) and a year of mentorship.

Thebe Magugu and Hed Mayner join a list of previous winners that includes Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Thomas Tait and Jacquemus.

